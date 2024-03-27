Time Out says

Join the Wow Summit on March 26 and 27 at AsiaWorld Expo and gain invaluable insights into the Web3 space through an impressive lineup of speakers and engaging agenda and activities. Having made its mark in Dubai and Lisbon, and now returning to our shores, the summit brings together distinguished industry leaders, government officials, and forward-thinking innovators from the realms of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital assets.

The World of Web3 Summit, or Wow Summit, offers inspirational keynote presentations addressing important topics such as the evolving role of centralised exchanges in the crypto markets, as well as panel discussions on emerging trends and technologies. A highlight not to be missed is the Art Zone curated by fine art and luxury auction house, Sotheby’s. Explore a dynamic digital art exhibition showcasing the latest in digital art and its transformative influence on the art world.

Speakers include Joseph Chan, under secretary for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, John Cahill, Asia’s COO of Galaxy Digital, Stacey-Ann Pearson, Amazon Web Services’ head of Web3 (APAC), and many more.

Visit Wow Summit’s official website to learn more about the event and secure your passes today.