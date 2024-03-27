Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wow Summit

  • Things to do
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  1. Wow Summit
    Photograph: Courtesy Wow Summit
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Wow Summit
    Photograph: Courtesy Wow Summit
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Wow Summit
    Photograph: Courtesy Wow Summit
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Discover the future of Web3 technology and innovations

Join the Wow Summit on March 26 and 27 at AsiaWorld Expo and gain invaluable insights into the Web3 space through an impressive lineup of speakers and engaging agenda and activities. Having made its mark in Dubai and Lisbon, and now returning to our shores, the summit brings together distinguished industry leaders, government officials, and forward-thinking innovators from the realms of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital assets. 

The World of Web3 Summit, or Wow Summit, offers inspirational keynote presentations addressing important topics such as the evolving role of centralised exchanges in the crypto markets, as well as panel discussions on emerging trends and technologies. A highlight not to be missed is the Art Zone curated by fine art and luxury auction house, Sotheby’s. Explore a dynamic digital art exhibition showcasing the latest in digital art and its transformative influence on the art world.

Speakers include Joseph Chan, under secretary for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, John Cahill, Asia’s COO of Galaxy Digital, Stacey-Ann Pearson, Amazon Web Services’ head of Web3 (APAC), and many more.

Visit Wow Summit’s official website to learn more about the event and secure your passes today.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Wow Summit

Details

Event website:
hongkong2024.wowsummit.net/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.