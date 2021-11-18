Time Out Bar Awards 2021: Judging Panel

Time Out Bar Awards is back for its fourth year to honour the movers, shakers, and cocktail-makers in the local bar scene. This year, along with the introduction of four new award categories, we enlisted the help of some of Hong Kong’s top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel. This is the first time we have included an external committee to help us shortlist the winners in each of the 14 categories. Together with Time Out editors, our judges sipped their way through the city's best drinking joints to help choose the 2021 Bar Awards winners.

RECOMMENDED: See the full list of this year's nominees. Curious about last year's winners? See the full list of 2020 Bar Awards winners here.