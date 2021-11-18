Hong Kong
Time Out Bar Awards 2021 Judges
Time Out Hong Kong

Time Out Bar Awards 2021: Judging Panel

Our panel of judges in-charge of crowning this year’s industry winners

Edited by
Time Out Hong Kong
Time Out Bar Awards is back for its fourth year to honour the movers, shakers, and cocktail-makers in the local bar scene. This year, along with the introduction of four new award categories, we enlisted the help of some of Hong Kong’s top spirits experts and industry leaders to join our judging panel. This is the first time we have included an external committee to help us shortlist the winners in each of the 14 categories. Together with Time Out editors, our judges sipped their way through the city's best drinking joints to help choose the 2021 Bar Awards winners. 

RECOMMENDED: See the full list of this year's nominees. Curious about last year's winners? See the full list of 2020 Bar Awards winners here

Roger Chan
Photograph: Courtesy Venture Studios

Roger Chan

Chairman of Metagroup and founder of F&B Run Club

A respected entrepreneur who works closely with Hong Kong's bar industry and has been instrumental in creating programmes that support local bartenders and businesses. Roger is currently the chairman of Metagroup, an international brand management and distribution company importing and distributing high-quality alcohol brands in the city. Along with other business pursuits like establishing the delivery platform Metabev, restaurant and bar concepts Giando and Bar de Luxe, digital agency Hindsight Creative, and boutique beverage consulting firm Partners & Advisors, Roger is also the founder of F&B Run Club – a charity initiative that promotes wellness and mental health in the F&B industry. To date, the initiative has raised money for charities such as InspiringHK Sports Foundation and Lifewire Foundation.

Favourite cocktail(s): Dry Martini and other classic cocktails

Eddie Nara
Photograph: Ron Chiu

Eddie Nara

Certified spirits educator

One of the region's leading spirits experts and Asia's first certified spirits educator accredited by the Society of Wine Educators. Eddie's passion for education has continued to inspire and hone fresh talents in Hong Kong's bar industry. Nowadays, if he is not in a classroom teaching the future personalities behind the bar, you may find him slinging cocktails or conducting spirit masterclasses in the city's top bars. His unmatched authority and extensive knowledge of wine, whisky, and other spirits have also cemented him a position in judging prestigious competitions such as International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), HK Wine & Spirit Competition (HKIWSC), Bacardi Legacy, and La Maison Cointreau Cocktail Competition. 

Favourite cocktail: Vieux Carré 

Simon Wilson
Photograph: Courtesy Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson

Managing director of Greater Bay Media Entertainment and co-founder of The Grounds HK

Simon is no stranger to the game. He has worked across the inception, development, and deployment of world-class events across multiple properties and in varied geographies. He brought Taste of Hong Kong to Central Harbourfront in 2016, having previously led the team that produced Taste Festivals in Australia. In his role as head of culinary, Asia for IMG, Simon drove the culinary aspirations for the region, exploring launch opportunities in Singapore, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Currently, Simon is the managing director and co-founder of Greater Bay Media Entertainment (GBME) – a Hong Kong-based company focused on providing exciting, timely media and entertainment platforms. GBME owns and operates award-winning concepts such as The Grounds and The Lawn Club, which not only offered an effective entertainment solution in a time of restriction but also redefined entertainment as we know it in Hong Kong.

Favourite Cocktail: Negroni

Tatum Ancheta
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Tatum Ancheta

Editor-in-chief of Time Out Hong Kong 

Tatum joined Time Out Hong Kong as editor-in-chief in 2020 and is currently responsible for the magazine's overall digital and print content. Her foray into the spirits industry started during her stint as the executive creative director of Digital FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) Manila, creating campaigns for some of the region's biggest liquor brands and beverage companies.

In 2016, she founded the first online drink publication in the Philippines, DrinkManila.com, a platform that has been influential in the country's cocktail industry, championing local bar talents. She also had the honour of judging esteemed bartending and cocktail competitions like Diageo Reserve World Class, La Maison Cointreau, Bacardi Legacy, Giffard West Cup Asia, and Campari Bartender Competition, among others. Tatum, together with Time Out Hong Kong's editorial team, have put their livers on the line, sipped cocktails, and visited the city's best bars to present you the nominees for this year's Bar Awards.

Favourite Cocktail: Negroni

Time Out Bar Awards 2021

