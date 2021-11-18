Time Out Bar Awards 2021: Judging Panel

Roger Chan
Chairman of Metagroup and founder of F&B Run Club
A respected entrepreneur who works closely with Hong Kong's bar industry and has been instrumental in creating programmes that support local bartenders and businesses. Roger is currently the chairman of Metagroup, an international brand management and distribution company importing and distributing high-quality alcohol brands in the city. Along with other business pursuits like establishing the delivery platform Metabev, restaurant and bar concepts Giando and Bar de Luxe, digital agency Hindsight Creative, and boutique beverage consulting firm Partners & Advisors, Roger is also the founder of F&B Run Club – a charity initiative that promotes wellness and mental health in the F&B industry. To date, the initiative has raised money for charities such as InspiringHK Sports Foundation and Lifewire Foundation.
Favourite cocktail(s): Dry Martini and other classic cocktails