Time Out Bar Awards 2022: Judging Panel

The annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards is back for its fifth year to honour and celebrate Hong Kong's dynamic bar industry. This year, the award presents 14 refreshed categories that reflect our current drinking scene. Together with Time Out Hong Kong's editorial team, the 2022 judging panel comprises expert critics – from top spirits experts to Hong Kong industry leaders. Using a scoring criteria, judges sipped their way through the city's best drinking dens to assess this year's nominees.

Keep scrolling below and get to know our esteemed panel of judges.

Winners will be announced on January 16, 2023, in a live event at Popinjays. Make sure to buy your tickets today so you won't miss out!

RECOMMENDED: See the full list of this year's nominees. Curious about last year's winners? See the complete list of 2021 Bar Awards winners here.