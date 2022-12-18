Time Out Bar Awards 2022: Judging Panel

Paul Smitton
Director of Customer Lifestyle, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
Paul has worked in loyalty for over 20 years in Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. He is currently leading the Customer Lifestyle business line of the premium lifestyle brand Cathay and is accountable for setting strategic direction, executing the company's travel lifestyle initiatives, and growing its customer relationships. He joined the Cathay Pacific Group as Asia Miles CEO in 2018 before becoming general manager of Customer Relationship and Retail in 2020. With his expertise in the lifestyle and tourism industry and familiarity with Hong Kong's vibrant F&B industry, Smitton is helping us crown this year's Bar Award nominees.