Hong Kong
Grand palace and Wat phra keaw at sunset bangkok, Thailand
Grand Palace and Wat Phra Keaw at sunset, Bangkok | Photograph: Shutterstock

Travel Planner: Your guide to the best places to eat, drink, and shop in Bangkok

Skip the tourist attractions and experience the city like a local

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
With rumours of quarantine-free travel potentially taking place later this year and with Hong Kong’s mandatory quarantine only being seven days, everyone’s been itching to leave the city to make the most of their summer by travelling around the world. Whether it’s for the short flight time, cheap eats, culture, or nightlife; Thailand is a popular destination for Hongkongers to visit. While some might prefer an adventurous trip in Chiang Mai or a relaxing getaway in Phuket; many travellers always choose the bustling city of Bangkok as their go-to choice.

To get you ready for your summer travels,  we’re giving you the inside scoop from Time Out Bangkok on where to eat, drink, shop, and recommendations on what to explore. From the hippest neighbourhoods, art galleries, stellar bars and restaurants, and the top shopping spots, here’s the ultimate guide on discovering Bangkok for your next adventure.  

RECOMMENDED: Before taking off to Thailand, make sure to read up on all the information you need before arriving.

Where to stay
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Where to stay

Being Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok is never short of accommodation options for visiting travellers. Treat yourself to one of the city’s numerous luxury hotels, providing you with spa treatments, a view of Bangkok from towering heights or a gorgeous riverside view. However, if that’s not up your street, Bangkok has plenty of boutique hotels that are budget-friendly and just as relaxing to stay at, ranging from train-themed hostels to quiet getaways in the city. The Quarter Ari by UHG is just a 10-minute drive from Victory Monument and Chatuchak Weekend Market and for $500 to $1,000 a night you can get a spacious hotel room overlooking lovely views of the city.

Where to eat
Jay Fai | Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Where to eat

With plenty of new restaurants, cafés, and bars opening regularly, Bangkok is a foodie’s paradise. From ridiculously cheap eats found at open air markets or a fine dining experience at restaurants with Michelin stars under their belt, the dining scene in Bangkok never disappoints.

Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market | Photograph: Shutterstock

Bangkok is full of great eateries recognised worldwide, most recently with Sorn clinching a place for Thailand in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants rankings. Dine at urban farm and zero-waste neo Indian restaurant Haoma, or grab a seat at the new eatery No Name Noodle to secure one of the 35 bowls of ramen they produce daily. Looking to dine like the locals? Try out some authentic Thai sweet treats or café hop around cool neighbourhoods, and make sure to visit the most famous Michelin-starred street-side joint in Bangkok, Jay Fai.

Where to drink
Vesper | Photograph: Tanisorn Vongsoontorn/Time Out Bangkok

Where to drink

Similar to Bangkok’s dining scene, its drinking scene is certainly more than up to scratch. Hit up a music bar in the city to enjoy tunes with your tipple, ranging from vinyl records spinning all night long to live jazz performances. If you want an unforgettable bar experience, head to The Bamboo Bar – a jazz institution and Bangkok’s oldest cocktail bar located at Mandarin Oriental – tropical-themed bar Tropic City, and European-inspired bar Vesper – each having earned their rankings on the World’s 50 Best Bars list. 

Red Sky I Photograph: Shutterstock

Whether you want to catch the sunset from a rooftop bar, unwind with that special someone at a romantic bar, or enjoy a drink in a hidden bar; there are plenty of watering holes around the city with something for every kind of drinker. 

Things to do and places to see
Night cruise at Wat Arun in Bangkok | Photograph: Shutterstock

Things to do and places to see

From historical landmarks to impressive architecture, Bangkok is rich with culture and history scattered throughout the city. Aside from visiting temples and shrines, discover up and coming neighbourhoods like Ari and Soi Sukhumvit 36 and 38 for trendy shops, cafés, and restaurants. Go sightseeing by visiting Instagrammable locations all across Bangkok, such as Wat Arun or Bang Kra Jao. Take a breather and relax in spacious public parks or get out of the city for a daytrip filled with fun activities that you can get stuck into.

Where to shop
Siam Paragon, Bangkok | Photograph: Shutterstock

Where to shop

For all the shopaholics, you’re in luck. Offering the best of both worlds, Bangkok has got international brands in massive shopping malls like Siam Paragon, centralwOrld, and Central Embassy where you can shop ‘til you drop; or thrifty finds at lively markets like Chatuchak Market, Huai Kwang Night Market, and plenty more. If you’d like to support local businesses, hit up these lifestyle and fashion stores or browse through independent bookstores to find your new favourite read.

Events and unique things to do in the area
Visitors at Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre | Photograph: Shutterstock

Events and unique things to do in the area

There’s always something to do in Bangkok, no matter if you’re backpacking around the city alone or travelling together with friends and family. Check out the latest pop-up food and drink events happening across Bangkok, visit an art gallery, sign up for a cooking class, go for a stroll in a sky park crossing over the Chao Phraya. Missing attending live concerts and performances? Schedule your trip around one of the upcoming musical festival and concerts happening throughout the year.

