Travel Planner: Your guide to the best places to eat, drink, and shop in Bangkok

Where to stay
Being Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok is never short of accommodation options for visiting travellers. Treat yourself to one of the city’s numerous luxury hotels, providing you with spa treatments, a view of Bangkok from towering heights or a gorgeous riverside view. However, if that’s not up your street, Bangkok has plenty of boutique hotels that are budget-friendly and just as relaxing to stay at, ranging from train-themed hostels to quiet getaways in the city. The Quarter Ari by UHG is just a 10-minute drive from Victory Monument and Chatuchak Weekend Market and for $500 to $1,000 a night you can get a spacious hotel room overlooking lovely views of the city.