Those boots were made for walking, so use them to explore London’s best sights

Fancy a stroll? Then strap on your comfiest shoes and take to the streets of London, because sometimes you can't beat a good walk to really get to know a city. Sure, there are some good bus tours that'll get you to London's top attractions, but we’ve rounded up some wondrous walks you won't want to miss.

These treks will have you sightseeing in the city, getting to know famous spots and a whole lot more. Whether you’ve got a day, an afternoon or just an hour to spare, there’s a tour for you – from a gentle meander around leafy Greenwich to an exploration of the East End’s criminal past. Buckle up, folks, here are some of the best London walking tours.

