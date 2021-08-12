London
Tourists on Westminster Bridge, London, on a sunny day
© Andrew Thomas

The best London walking tours

Those boots were made for walking, so use them to explore London’s best sights

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
,
Time Out editors
&
Katherine Lovage
Fancy a stroll? Then strap on your comfiest shoes and take to the streets of London, because sometimes you can't beat a good walk to really get to know a city. Sure, there are some good bus tours that'll get you to London's top attractions, but we’ve rounded up some wondrous walks you won't want to miss.

These treks will have you sightseeing in the city, getting to know famous spots and a whole lot more. Whether you’ve got a day, an afternoon or just an hour to spare, there’s a tour for you – from a gentle meander around leafy Greenwich to an exploration of the East End’s criminal past. Buckle up, folks, here are some of the best London walking tours.

Need more sightseeing inspiration? Check out our list of 101 things to do in London.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Walking tours in London

Food Walking Tour: West to East

1. Food Walking Tour: West to East

Got time to spare and calories to burn? Get stuck in with this six-hour walking tour that will take you from Buckingham Palace (where you'll witness the Changing of the Guard) past the Houses of Parliament and onto the Tower of London, where you'll be more than ready for the delicious British delights that await. Try fish and chips, scotch eggs, pie and mash and a so-called famous doughnut, before venturing over the bridge to peruse the tasty treasures at Borough Market.

Harry Potter walking tour

2. Harry Potter walking tour

Immerse yourself in the magical world of the Boy Who Lived on this 150-minute walking tour around the muggle capital of London. Follow in the footsteps of one of the world’s most famous fictional wizards as you step into the real Diagon Alley, catch a glimpse of The Leaky Cauldron, pose by the mythical Platform 9¾, and visit other fantastical locations featured in the Harry Potter movies. You’ll hear insider gossip and see some of the city’s most famous landmarks as you tour London with a guide.

Westminster and the Churchill War Rooms

3. Westminster and the Churchill War Rooms

Few people are as synonymous with old Blighty as Sir Winston. So what better way to get a feel for the place than with a tour of Westminster's World War II sites? In two hours your Blue Badge guide will take you to see major landmarks, such as Big Ben and Downing Street, as well as the poignant Cenotaph war memorial. Walkers will then be led to Churchill's bunker, where you can see items that once belonged to the great man, discover top secret conversations that went on down there and walk in the footsteps of all those key decision makers so long ago.

Changing of the Guard guided walking tour

4. Changing of the Guard guided walking tour

Witness the Changing of the Guard: an unforgettable London experience. Your knowledgeable guide will also take you to see palaces, royal parks, royal residences and you'll even have an opportunity to march alongside the guards. The walk is aimed at all ages, with interesting insights for adults and plenty of fun for kids.

Gangster walking tour of London’s East End led by actor Vas Blackwood
© Getty Images Gallery

5. Gangster walking tour of London’s East End led by actor Vas Blackwood

Get to know the godfathers of British crime on this wander around the East End. Led by ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ actor Vas Blackwood (aka Rory Breaker), who'll share his wealth of knowledge about the villains – both fictional and real – of London’s murky underworld. Over the two-hour tour you'll hear tales of the notorious Kray twins around Whitechapel and see iconic ‘Lock, Stock…’ locations from the film.

Historic pub walking tour

6. Historic pub walking tour

Discover ancient ale houses and literary drinking dens on a three-hour afternoon pub tour of London. Journeying from Southwark to the West End, this walk visits at least four of the capital’s finest historic boozers. Hear the history of the buildings, learn the differences between Elizabethan coaching inns and Victorian gin palaces, and visit the watering holes frequented by Charles Dickens.

Private Sherlock Holmes walking tour

7. Private Sherlock Holmes walking tour

Explore the world of the Great Detective and sidekick Dr Watson on this private three-hour walking tour of London. Visit the Sherlock Holmes Museum (entry ticket not included) at 221b Baker Street – where the famous sleuth lived in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s popular stories – with your personal guide. Explore central London sites made famous in the filming of the BBC adaptation ‘Sherlock’, such as Russell Square or New Scotland Yard. Along the way, hear behind-the-scenes stories from the set.

Blood and Tears walk

8. Blood and Tears walk

Set a couple of hours aside to expore the capital's dark side. Discover execution sites, learn about grave robbers and meet London's most notorious murderers as you wander from Barbican to Holborn. Unsurprisingly, a few details in this one are a little ghastly, so it's open to ages 12+ only.

Greenwich highlights half-day walking tour
Joshua Akin

9. Greenwich highlights half-day walking tour

Enjoy a fun and educational half-day tour of Greenwich. All the major venues are on the walk, including the Royal Observatory, National Maritime Museum, the Cutty Sark, Old Royal Naval College, Queen’s House and Greenwich Market. Put on your comfiest boots and join your knowledgeable guide to truly experience Greenwich. This tour is led in small groups, so there’ll be no pushing or shoving. 

Jack the Ripper tour with fish and chips

10. Jack the Ripper tour with fish and chips

There's nothing like a bit of horrible history to work up an appetite. See the sinister side of the city as you follow the blood-soaked footsteps of serial killers Jack the Ripper and Sweeney Todd down gas-lit alleyways on a ghost walking tour of London. Arrive at each scary spot by coach, and listen on headsets to a guide dishing out gory details about these infamous London murderers. Get goosebumps at Drury Lane, the most haunted theatre in the city, and hear stories of the Ripper’s East End. Then polish the night off with a fish supper at a traditional East End boozer.

Bowl of Chalk walking tours

11. Bowl of Chalk walking tours

The name? It's Cockney rhyming slang for 'walk'! (Though quite why one word needs turning into three, we're not sure.) Regardless, these are tours delivered by Jonnie, a born-and-bred Londoner with a passion for taking people on walks around the city and sharing some of its secrets. His weekend tours are fun, laidback and – best of all – delivered on a 'pay what you can' basis. Private weekday tours can be booked too, take a look on the website for further details.

Hairy Goat Photography Tours

12. Hairy Goat Photography Tours

It's true that everyone is a photography these days - but that doesn't mean every one is a good photographer. So if you really want to up your photography game, book a space on one of these tours by Hairy Goat. The guides will not only take you on a journey around various landmarks in the centre of the city, but they'll also teach you how to take some decent snaps in the process too. The organisers say it's best if you come equipped with an SLR-level camera, but if all you've got is your smartphone, they'll still advise as best as they can. 

Unseen Tours

13. Unseen Tours

These tours are run by The Sock Mob, a social enterprise that works with homeless, ex-homeless or vulnerably housed people. The guides who lead each of the four tours – in Covent Garden, London Bridge, Soho and Brick Lane – have all experienced homelessness at some time in their lives. This doesn't mean these tours are indulgent misery porn or suchlike, actually they're fun, laidback journeys through each area's local history, with a little eye-opening info about social injustice thrown in too.

East End street art walking tour

14. East End street art walking tour

Get to know the other side of London by exploring street art of the East End on this small-group, two-hour walking tour. Wander down back alleys, through street markets and more to hear stories about the artists whose work decorates the walls of this historic district from a guide who’s an expert on the capital’s street art scene. Learn whose tags are whose and discover the history behind pieces of art that document the area's key events.

