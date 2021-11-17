12 brrrilliant winter day trips from London

London isn’t the only place lit up with shimmering LEDs at this time of year. Swap Oxford Street’s baubles for a magical winter garden in West Sussex. Wakehurst – Kew’s bigger, rural sister site – is all aglow this November and December thanks to hundreds of otherworldly lanterns adorning its trees, water features and forest floor. Expect owls glowing in ancient oak trees, strings of astral shapes, kaleidoscopic blooms and ponds filled with flickering flames. The mellow hues make for a pretty mega afternoon out. Plus, you get to enjoy the botanical beauty of Kew Gardens without setting foot on the District line.
Glow Wild 2021 at Wakehurst. Ardingly, West Sussex. Selected evenings from Nov 25 to Jan 2. £16.
Get there: 43 minutes by train from London Bridge to Haywards Heath, then bus; around one hour 30 minutes by car.