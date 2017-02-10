20 ravishing street-food vans roaming the roads of London

Creativity in food is a great thing but sometimes, it casts a shadow over the food itself. If you're a street-food trader, chances are one of your biggest aspirations is acquiring a battered 1980s milk float, doing it up, and putting your stamp on it. The more resplendent, the better.

Results are like candy for the eyes – the sweetest kind. So, as we're right in the middle of winter, we've lined up 20 of the prettiest food vans to tempt you out of the house for dinner. Netflix and Deliveroo be damned.

What they serve: Tacos, quesadillas, and tortas in typical flamboyant Mexican fashion.

What they serve: 'Bourgeois dining on a paper plate' – expect the likes of lobster rolls, tuna tacos, and eggs benedict.

What they serve: American-style sub sandwiches. No sloppiness spared.

The Roadery, various KERB markets

What they serve: Foraged, nose-to-tail British numbers occasionally flirting with other cuisines.

Blu Top, Maltby Street Market

What they serve: Ice-cream sandwiches made with the sort of care and attention London hasn't seen before.

Born and Raised, various KERB markets

What they serve: British pizzas made the British way – out the back of a Land Rover.

What they serve: As the name suggests, colourful takes on Asian salads and gyoza dumplings.

Donostia Social Club, various KERB markets

What they serve: A variety of top-drawer basque pintxos from a mobile bar.

What they serve: Israeli falafels with super flavours and wacky textures.

Crêperie Nicholas, Southbank Centre Market

What they serve: A little bit of France – crêpes (unsurprisingly), coffee, and cheese galettes.

Mother Clucker, Old Truman Brewery

What they serve: Fried chicken as it should be – tea-brined, buttermilk-soaked, twice-battered. KFC whimpers.

The Cheese Truck, find them on Twitter

What they serve: Cheese. Lovely, melty, chesse; sandwiched betwixt crispy grilled sourdough.

Engine Hotdogs, find them on Twitter

What they serve: 9 inches of double-smoked pork – with all the appropriate accoutrements – from a vintage fire engine.

What they serve: The full monty of pies – none of that 'filling with a lid' business here – approved by the British Pie Awards.

Van Dough, Brockley Market

What they serve: Pizzas made with responsibly sourced ingredients by a sustainability-conscious family.

What they serve: Tacos inspired by Mexico; fillings inspired by everywhere else.

The Bowler, find them on Twitter

What they serve: 'Great British (meat) Balls' from the back of their rather luscious 'Lawn Ranger'.

What they serve: Vibrant Swedish/Mexican/Korean-inspired burritos with an emphasis on kimchi fried rice.

Well Kneaded, various KERB markets

What they serve: 'Firebread' pizzas made with seasonal and fairly unique toppings, like maple syrup with apple and cinnamon.

Sud Italia, Spitalfields Market

What they serve: Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas made by the fair hands of bona fide Neapolitans.

