21 fantastic things to do in London this weekend

Spend your weekend smashing through vegan grub at Kerb's battle of the best meat-free street food vendors, at a '60s-themed night of rock 'n' roll, or at a party in a bakery in Peckham.

CENTRAL

RA Summer Lates: The Other Paradise, Royal Academy of Arts, Sat, £45. As part of the RA’s Summer Exhibition events, tonight will see Egyptian and Greek myths and fairy tales performed live, while life drawing sessions are held in a nomadic yurt and the sound of African drum sessions fill the Mayfair courtyard.

Ferragosto a Bar Termini Centrale, Bar Termini Centrale, Sun, free entry. Traditionally, ‘Ferragosto’ is a big Catholic feast that lands on August 15. Bar Termini is shaking things up a little and celebrating it a late with a ‘beach holiday’ cocktail party, with live bands and more.

London Doodle Marathon, We Built This City, all weekend, free. The London Doodle Marathon sees The Doodle Man (aka Sam Cox) enter a non-stop, 50-hour scribble sesh at Carnaby Street’s We Built This City – he’s reportedly even promised to keep penning during trips to the loo.

London Feminist Film Festival, various venues, all weekend, £11.50. The London Feminist Film Festival has paired up with the BFI to bring the capital the first independent film by a female Iranian director on its 40th anniversary.

NORTH

Livin’ on the Veg, West Handyside Canopy, Fri-Sat. Street food kings KERB aren’t catering to the carnivores of London for their latest grub battle, but to veggie-loving city slickers instead. This event is SOLD OUT but check their Facebook page for a waitlist or TicketSwap for spares.

+/- Human, Roundhouse, Fri-Sat, £15. A potent new dance piece from Wayne McGregor with the Roundhouse’s ‘+/- Human’ installation.

EAST

Factory De Joie, Paper Dress Vintage, TONIGHT, £5. Dress like the inside of a lava lamp and shake it like a go-go dancer at this hedonistic Hackney night of ’60s rock ’n’ roll.

Hackney Downs Vegan Market, Hackney Downs Studios, Sat, free. Curated by food dude Fat Gay Vegan, this monthly market showcases independent traders. Feed your face with burgers, doughnuts and pies – vegans can get their junk food on too!

Well Street Against Racism Street Party, Well Street, Sun, free. Head to this street party on Wells Street and you’ll find soundsystems, DJs, a dedicated area for the kids, plenty of stalls and grub for all the family.

Breddos x Tabasco TacOver, Breddos Tacos, Sun, prices vary. Street food don-turned-perma-taco titan Breddos are partnering up with Oslo’s extremely feted Pjoltergeist restaurant for having a no-bookings, all-day taco and mezcal party.

It’s Called Art Mum, Look It Up, Protein Studios, all weekend, free. At Polly Nor’s solo exhibition in Protein Studios, you can immerse yourself in visual stories of self-doubt, anxiety, the struggle for self-acceptance and messy sex with Satan.

SOUTH

Mothership Connection with Tom Esselle (YAM Records), Tasty Bakery, TONIGHT, £5. The first in a string of new monthly residencies at the Tasty Bakery on Rye Lane.

King Lear, Shakespeare’s Globe, Fri-Sat, £20-£45. Nancy Meckler directs Kevin McNally an unusually restrained Globe production.

London Tequila Festival, Studio 338, Sat, £20. Pass the salt and swallow down a welcome shot at the London Tequila Festival.

All in: the Mind, House of Vans, all weekend, free. ‘All in: the Mind’ pulls together the work of 19 creatives from the worlds of fashion, visual art and music to explore what mental health means to them.

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, Tate Modern, all weekend, £15. This exhibition flips the idea of black art on its head, tracing an under-appreciated 20-year period of creative innovation among African-American artists.

WEST

Conor Oberst, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, TONIGHT, from £25. The brilliant Bright Eyes main man steps out solo tonight.

Carnival Warm Up Party, Mau Mau, Fri-Sat, £5. Flex and stretch at this Notting Hill Carnival warm up pumping out bashment, dancehall and reggae.

