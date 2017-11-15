6 Christmas dinners in London that aren’t hideously unhealthy

’Tis the season to be jolly and London’s restaurants are getting in the spirit, updating their menus with seasonal twists. Enjoying a Christmas lunch out doesn’t have to mean overindulging, so if you’re looking for healthier options, why not book a spot at one of the city’s more health-conscious eateries? We’ve rounded up six of them below: from mince pies to festive cocktails, you’re in for a guilt-free treat.



1. Farmacy, Notting Hill

Plant-based Farmacy will be offering a nuttily good Xmas menu featuring a ‘Christmas Bowl’ that will save you from the cold with its whipped squash, charred brussels sprouts, winter spiced activated seeds and filling buckwheat. Chocolate lava cake with salted caramel ‘nice cream’ adds decadence while being dairy, refined sugar and additive-free. 74 Westbourne Grove, W2 5SH. 7221 0705. Tube: Royal Oak. Available throughout December.



2. Nama, Westbourne Grove

Nama’s raw vegan menu boasts desserts full of natural sugars, cacao and fruit, including a Christmas cake and salted chocolate caramel slice. Start with the artisan nut cheese and festive fruit chutney before delighting in the ingenuity behind a main of beet roast served with caramelised carrots, cauliflower mash and cabbage (all prepared at 42°C or below for the legit ‘raw’ tag). 110 Talbot Rd, W11 1JR. 7313 4638. Tube: Westbourne Park. Available throughout December.



3. Essence Cuisine, Shoreditch

The plant-based and free-from food concept developed by internationally renowned celebrity chef Matthew Kenney is expectedly creative, with a healthy spin on classic favourites including an eggnog smoothie made with banana, almond milk and Christmassy spices, and a winter warmer of chestnut and porcini stroganoff served with squash tagliatelle. 94 Leonard St, EC2A 4RH. 7729 5678. Shoreditch High Street Overground. Available from November 21.



4. Ethos, Fitzrovia

Ethos will be making Christmas additions to its vegetarian buffet as well as offering a set menu with a choice of festive starters and desserts to top and tail your dinner. Its famous scotch eggs will be getting a chrimbo makeover, alongside seasonal roast vegetables and cinnamon plantain. 48 Eastcastle St, W1W 8DX. 3581 1538. Tube: Oxford Circus. Available from November 27.



5. Hemsley + Hemsley Café, Marylebone

Clean eating duo Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley will be adding an array of luxurious yet virtuous Christmas items to the menu at their Selfridges café. Sip on a Berry Blast Christmas cocktail finished with a coconut sugar rim and get traditional with lean turkey breast paillard and almond pastry mince pies. Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB. 7318 3170. Tube: Bond St. Available from November 28.



6. Mildreds, Soho, Camden, Dalston, King’s Cross

Mildreds’ vegetarian Christmas set menu will be available across its four London locations. Tuck into butternut squash and tofu terrine with redcurrant and walnut stuffing for a fully festive main (that’s it at the top of the page). Then treat yourself to an ever-so-slightly naughty sherry mince pie with apple and pear filling. Getting your recommended ten a day couldn’t be easier over the holidays! Various locations. Available from December 4.



By Tess Goldenberg, whose healthy Xmas recommendations are as commendable as they are suspicious, frankly.



