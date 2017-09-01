A grilled cheese sarnie battle is coming to London

Would you like to eat cheese for charity? Well, come Thursday (September 14) you can. Cheese king Matthew Carver (he of the mighty Cheese Truck street food stall), is putting on a grilled cheese battle at his new place, The Cheese Bar, and it’s all in aid of Help Refugees UK.

Chefs from five restaurants will be competing to create the best grilled cheese sandwich ever – and these restaurants are some pretty Big Cheeses. In the ring are chefs from Middle Eastern maestros Berber & Q, Indian restaurant Gunpowder, Deep South specialists Decatur, Pizza Pilgrims and taco experts El Pastor.

Tickets are £20, which gets you five toasted sandwich ‘samples’ plus any beer and any glass of wine. And yes, ‘samples’ sounds a bit ominous but we’ve been assured that all five will amount to the size of 1.5 toasties proper, which we suppose is kind of fair. Also it’s for charity, isn’t it? So we feel ok about it.

The event will take place all day Thursday September 14 at The Cheese Bar, Unit 93 and 94 Camden Market, NW1 8AH. Book in advance via booking@thecheesebar.com.

