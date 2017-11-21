Leadenhall Market’s Christmas lights are completely magical

London is especially lovely this time of year. The days might be short and chilly, but we’ll happily swap sunlight for the warm glow of sparkling Christmas lights.
One London spot looking particularly pretty in its festive finery is Leadenhall Market.
The covered market in the City of London, which was used in the filming of Diagon Alley in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, is always a delight to look at.
But it’s attracting even more admirers than usual with its understated wintery ornaments.
There’s something magical about the tiny strings of lights and dainty Christmas pines.
Plus, check out this proudly traditional tree.
Want to gaze at more festive sparkle? Check out our guide to London’s loveliest Christmas lights.
Feeling really, super Christmassy? Here's everything you need to know about celebrating Christmas in London, from ice rinks and craft workshops to Christmas markets, theatre and shopping.