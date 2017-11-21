Leadenhall Market’s Christmas lights are completely magical

London is especially lovely this time of year. The days might be short and chilly, but we’ll happily swap sunlight for the warm glow of sparkling Christmas lights.

One London spot looking particularly pretty in its festive finery is Leadenhall Market.

Early christmas #chistmas #earlychristmas #leadenhallmarket #london #nightshot #instachristmas A post shared by Victor Adam (@victor.adam898) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:18am PST

The covered market in the City of London, which was used in the filming of Diagon Alley in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, is always a delight to look at.

Seeking for the magic inside Leadenhall Market... ✨#foundit #leadenhallmarket #harrypotter #diagonalley #theleakycauldron #travel #londonplaces A post shared by Julia Capulet (@madameminoes) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:52am PST

But it’s attracting even more admirers than usual with its understated wintery ornaments.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! A post shared by Richard de Villiers (@richdevilears) on Nov 19, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

#leadenhallmarket #cityoflondon #xmasdecor A post shared by Alister O'Loughlin (@upgteam) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:20am PST

There’s something magical about the tiny strings of lights and dainty Christmas pines.

Plus, check out this proudly traditional tree.

