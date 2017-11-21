  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Leadenhall Market’s Christmas lights are completely magical

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Tuesday November 21 2017, 1:14pm

Leadenhall Market’s Christmas lights are completely magical
Umbreen Hafeez

London is especially lovely this time of year. The days might be short and chilly, but we’ll happily swap sunlight for the warm glow of sparkling Christmas lights. 

One London spot looking particularly pretty in its festive finery is Leadenhall Market

Early christmas #chistmas #earlychristmas #leadenhallmarket #london #nightshot #instachristmas

A post shared by Victor Adam (@victor.adam898) on

The covered market in the City of London, which was used in the filming of Diagon Alley in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, is always a delight to look at.

But it’s attracting even more admirers than usual with its understated wintery ornaments. 

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

A post shared by Richard de Villiers (@richdevilears) on

#leadenhallmarket #cityoflondon #xmasdecor

A post shared by Alister O'Loughlin (@upgteam) on

There’s something magical about the tiny strings of lights and dainty Christmas pines. 

✨⛄️ #leadenhallmarket #christmaslights

A post shared by Kamilė Trimbel (@kamiletrimbel) on

Plus, check out this proudly traditional tree. 

Want to gaze at more festive sparkle? Check out our guide to London’s loveliest Christmas lights

Feeling really, super Christmassy? Here's everything you need to know about celebrating Christmas in London, from ice rinks and craft workshops to Christmas markets, theatre and shopping

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is Digital Editor for Time Out London, a north Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

Comments