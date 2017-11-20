Christmas craft workshops in London
Looking for festive crafts that aren’t a total snoozefest? Try something new at these DIY Christmas workshops in London
A Terry’s Chocolate Orange and a Topman voucher? You can do better than that. Think like an elf and show your loved ones some proper affection with gifts made at these lovely festive workshops. You can mould-your-own rings and print-your-own wrapping paper, build-your-own crackers and turn old jumpers into Christmas masterpieces. Or, embrace all things festive by creating homemade Christmas decorations, knitting boob baubles, baking gingerbread ornaments and making sure your Christmas cards are the envy of everyone. Here's our favourite places to try out some Christmas crafts this season.
Christmas crafts and workshops in London
Paint your own Christmas cards
Michelle Evans of Roxwell Press takes beginners and turns them into regular Bob Rosses at this short workshop at Heals's Tottenham Court Road. Your friends and family will be awash with admiration.
Stitch and bitch over Christmas embroidery
Embroidery expert Cathy Eliot leads you through one mini-hoop, teaching stitches and providing templates for handmade Christmas gifts for your nearest and dearest. Stitch and bitch, even if you're new to it.
Learn the art of lovely lettering
An introduction to graceful penstrokes and lovely lettering, just in time for your Christmas cards. This two and half-hour class includes all of the materials and equipment you will need in the class and to take home with you, including ink, a nib and nib holder, practice paper, letterform guides, plus tea and a piece of cake.
Knit a boob bauble at BUSTcraftacular
Crochet a top-notch set of mammaries with I Make Knots at this extra-special craft fair from feminist magazine Bust. The nipple-knotting is all in support of breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel. Novice knotters are always welcome.
Make a Christmas ‘anti-wreath’
If you’re after a dainty day of flower arranging, you won’t find it at Grace & Thorn’s anti-wreath ‘swag’ making session. Get messy at this creative session. The key is making your bundle look like you’ve not put too much thought into it, while secretly questioning where every last leaf and thistle falls.
Cut and stick a Christmas creation
Get stuck into collage at this festive workshop. Use paper to flex your creative muscles and get making without having to worry about perfect proportions. All cutting and sticking abilities are welcome and all materials are provided.
Mix drinks like a pro at a G&T masterclass
Get your festive barkeep on at this simple mixing event. Fever-Tree explains their recipe for a perfect G&T (and the secret to making mixed drinks taste fancy and look sophisticated) at Waterstones TCR, ahead of the publication of a whole book on the topic.
Pack a banging moquette-themed cracker
Make a cracker inspired by London’s tube seat designs (minus the black chewing gum stains.) Each one will be filled with a gift from the London Transport Museum shop. You'll need to supply your own godawful jokes.
Bake gingerbread ornaments for your tree
Learn to make showy, tasty gingerbread Christmas tree ornaments at this half-day workshop at Bread Ahead. You make dough, which smells divine, before cutting out shapes and crafting 'stained glass' centres out of boiled sweets, crushed up into pastel hues. The end result looks (and tastes) ace.
Make magic mistletoe decorations out of paper
Get crafty with paper artist Hannah Miles who’ll show you how to create beautiful mistletoe decorations using paper. Make there dimensional flowers in festive colours or mix things up by changing the hues of the sheets you use. Book in advance.
