Christmas craft workshops in London

Looking for festive crafts that aren’t a total snoozefest? Try something new at these DIY Christmas workshops in London

By Things To Do Editors and Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Monday November 20 2017

Jamie Lau

A Terry’s Chocolate Orange and a Topman voucher? You can do better than that. Think like an elf and show your loved ones some proper affection with gifts made at these lovely festive workshops. You can mould-your-own rings and print-your-own wrapping paper, build-your-own crackers and turn old jumpers into Christmas masterpieces. Or, embrace all things festive by creating homemade Christmas decorations, knitting boob baubles, baking gingerbread ornaments and making sure your Christmas cards are the envy of everyone. Here's our favourite places to try out some Christmas crafts this season. 

Christmas crafts and workshops in London

Paint your own Christmas cards

Paint your own Christmas cards

Michelle Evans of Roxwell Press takes beginners and turns them into regular Bob Rosses at this short workshop at Heals's Tottenham Court Road. Your friends and family will be awash with admiration. 

Heal's , Fitzrovia Thursday November 30 2017
Learn the art of lovely lettering

Learn the art of lovely lettering

An introduction to graceful penstrokes and lovely lettering, just in time for your Christmas cards. This two and half-hour class includes all of the materials and equipment you will need in the class and to take home with you, including ink, a nib and nib holder, practice paper, letterform guides, plus tea and a piece of cake.

Drink, Shop & Do , King's Cross Saturday December 2 2017
Knit a boob bauble at BUSTcraftacular

Knit a boob bauble at BUSTcraftacular

Crochet a top-notch set of mammaries with I Make Knots at this extra-special craft fair from feminist magazine Bust. The nipple-knotting is all in support of breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel. Novice knotters are always welcome. 

York Hall , Bethnal Green Sunday December 3 2017
Make a Christmas ‘anti-wreath’

Make a Christmas ‘anti-wreath’

If you’re after a dainty day of flower arranging, you won’t find it at Grace & Thorn’s anti-wreath ‘swag’ making session. Get messy at this creative session. The key is making your bundle look like you’ve not put too much thought into it, while secretly questioning where every last leaf and thistle falls. 

Grace and Thorn Flowers , Bethnal Green Tuesday December 5 2017
Cut and stick a Christmas creation

Cut and stick a Christmas creation

Get stuck into collage at this festive workshop. Use paper to flex your creative muscles and get making without having to worry about perfect proportions. All cutting and sticking abilities are welcome and all materials are provided. 

Lunar HQ , Bethnal Green Wednesday December 6 2017
Bake gingerbread ornaments for your tree

Bake gingerbread ornaments for your tree

Learn to make showy, tasty gingerbread Christmas tree ornaments at this half-day workshop at Bread Ahead. You make dough, which smells divine, before cutting out shapes and crafting 'stained glass' centres out of boiled sweets, crushed up into pastel hues. The end result looks (and tastes) ace. 

Bread Ahead , South Bank Friday December 8 2017
Make magic mistletoe decorations out of paper

Make magic mistletoe decorations out of paper

Get crafty with paper artist Hannah Miles who’ll show you how to create beautiful mistletoe decorations using paper. Make there dimensional flowers in festive colours or mix things up by changing the hues of the sheets you use. Book in advance.

Oasis , Fitzrovia Saturday December 9 2017
Or leave it to the experts instead...

