Seven London restaurants serving candlelit dinners during Earth Hour

WWF’s Earth Hour – the world’s biggest environmental event – is on Saturday March 25, uniting millions of people in support of saving the planet. The ‘hour’ starts at 8.30pm when lights are switched off in cities around the world. One of the ways you can get involved is by enjoying a candlelit dinner at participating London restaurants. Here are seven that are getting out the matches.

What better place to bask in the glow of a romantic candlelit dinner than at the Oxo Tower? It's not only a London landmark but also a flag-bearer for sustainability (Oxo is a founding member of the Sustainable Restaurant Association). Oxo sees Earth Hour as a chance to celebrate doing its bit to reduce its impact on the planet and will be switching off its lights along with many other buildings on the South Bank.

Twist

Twist in Marylebone has planned a special candlelit menu for Earth Hour, inspired by its philosophy of keeping things simple and authentic. Seasonal Italian and Spanish tapas dishes are made with love and prepared with respect for the environment.

The Thomas Cubitt

This ‘upmarket but down-to-earth’ gastropub in Belgravia will be offering customers a fun night out that will also show off its ethos of sustainability. Expect amazing food, a great atmosphere and good service.

The Rabbit

The Rabbit on the King’s Road will be serving an Earth Hour candlelit tasting menu where customers have to guess the ingredients. The Rabbit has mastered British ‘tapas’ but it’s not just concerned about how the food tastes – it cares about the environment and the quality of its produce (most of which is supplied by The Rabbit’s own farm in West Sussex).

The Bingham

The Bingham in Richmond upon Thames is a chic gourmet bolthole nestled by the river. It will be turning out the lights and serving a seven-course tasting menu. The restaurant prides itself on natural, modern British cuisine that uses seasonal, locally sourced, sustainable ingredients.

The MaE Deli

Deliciously Ella's MaE Deli creates tasty, honest, natural foods from simple ingredients. In honour of Earth Hour, it has organised a candlelit supper club at it’s Seymour Place spot in Marylebone.

Poco Café & Bar

The eco champions behind Poco Café & Bar in Broadway Market ‘know their onions’ when it comes to sustainability (they won the Food Made Good award for Restaurant of the Year in 2016). Not only does Poco serve tapas using sustainable meat, fish and seasonal vegetables, it also aims for zero waste. Check Poco’s website for news of its candlelit Earth Hour event.

