Stop the mewsic: A cat festival is coming to London

After a year of Pug Cafés, crow coffee shops and unfulfilled promises of micro pigs, London is getting its own cat festival. You've heard of Field Day, now it's time for feline day, you've heard of Glastonbury, get ready for Catstonbury... and so on.

But sadly this isn't an indie music fest with cat-filled marquees. It's a day for the cat obsessed to stock up on cat treats, toys and tiny diamante cat glasses.

At The Oval Space in east London, you'll be able to watch cat videos, eat vegetarian street food and meet real shelter kittens in the 'Meow Parlour'. And in the 'Cat Lit' section, you can hear readings from 'Homer's Odyssey', not the ancient Greek epic about the Trojan War, but the story of author Gwen Cooper's abandoned blind kitten.

Visitors are encouraged to come in 'feline fancy dress' (not in a sex way), so you're likely to meet people wearing 'Real Men Love Cats' t-shirts. Basically, you can walk around in the cyclone of internet memes in which we now exist.

There's a bit of a wait, though, Catfest won't be arriving in Bethnal Green until July 14 2018. You can find tickets here. In the meantime, stay pawsitive, there's always the cat café.

