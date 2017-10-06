In case you were after any more reasons to drink this weekend, last night it was announced that the two best bars in the world are right here in London. The American Bar at The Savoy was awarded the top prize of World's Best Bar, followed in second place by the South Bank's much-loved Dandelyan at last night's World's 50 Best Bar Awards. News comes just weeks after Dandelyan was named World's Best Cocktail Bar at New Orleans' Spirited Awards, showing that there's a lot of love out there for London's drinking scene.

Further down in the top ten was the Connaught Bar at number 4, with Bar Termini – the winner of Time Out London's Bar of the Year prize – picking up the accolade of 9th Best Bar in the world. In total, London racked up eight positions in the top 50, with Oriole, The Gibson, Nightjar and Happiness Forgets also getting a nod within the countdown.

New York's Dead Rabbit had formerly been listed as World's Best Bar, but slipped to number 5 in the ranking. It was beaten in North America by sexily low-lit hotel bar The Nomad, which took the number 3 spot. That means the top four bars in the world are all hotel bars. Maybe it's time to get a room, guys.

