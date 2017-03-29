The UK’s top ten tourist attractions are all in London

If you’ve ever been walloped by a selfie stick on your way to work, or held up by people squinting at the tube map, you’ll be well aware London is a tourist hotspot. In fact, London is such a hit with out-of-towners that all of the ten most popular attractions in the UK are based in the capital.

Around 66,938,947 people – that’s more than the total population of the UK – visited museums, galleries and other hotspots in London last year, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions. Top of the list, as it has been for the past ten years, is The British Museum, which had 6,420,395 visitors ogling at its 800-ton glass roof in 2016. In second place is the National Gallery with 6,262,839 visitors last year and in third place is the Tate Modern, which attracted 5,839,197 visitors. The Natural History Museum and Southbank Centre both make it into the top five and you can rest easy knowing that Madame Tussauds didn’t make it into the top ten.

Here’s the full list of the top ten tourist attractions in the UK:

British Museum - 6,420,000

National Gallery - 6,260,000

Tate Modern - 5,840,000

Natural History Museum - 4,620,000

Southbank Centre - 3,910,000

Somerset House - 3,440,000

Science Museum - 3,250,000

V&A Museum - 3,020,000

Tower of London - 2,740,000

Royal Museums Greenwich - 2,450,000

Find tickets for London attractions.