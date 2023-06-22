Born in Winchester, but with this des-res offshoot in Battersea, Pi Pizza is a funky place personally designed by its fashion-trained owner Rosie Whaley, complete with a tree in the main dining room. Pi’s 20" pizza crusts (you’re encouraged to go ‘half and half’ and choose two kinds) depend on 72-hour fermented dough, while the toppings are as colourful as the restaurant’s interior (’nduja, ricotta, mint and jalapeño jam, for example). Starters such as burrata with caramelised figs are fine, but the clue is in the name: you’re here for the pizza.