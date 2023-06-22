The queue for the OG Euston branch of RK makes getting your hands on some cheap, tasty roti an often laborious process. Battersea’s new branch of Roti King means you can get your hands on authentic Malaysian food much quicker. The roti canai is as delicious as ever: transcendentally light and flaky layered bread, ready to be messily dunked in richly spiced dahl.
Battersea is more than just a lovely ol’ park. There are loads of banging bars, restaurants and places to picnic in the vicinity, from swish spots at the Battersea Power Station development to casual places by the river. Here’s a list of our favourite spots to stop by around Battersea and Clapham Junction – keep it close, you’ll need it the next time you’re in the area.
RECOMMENDED: The 50 Best Restaurants in London.