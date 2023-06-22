London
Roti King Battersea
Photograph: courtesy of Roti King Battersea

The best restaurants in Battersea

Looking for somewhere to eat by the river? Here’s our guide to the best restaurants in Battersea

Leonie Cooper
Edited by
Leonie Cooper
Written by
Time Out London Food & Drink
Battersea is more than just a lovely ol’ park. There are loads of banging bars, restaurants and places to picnic in the vicinity, from swish spots at the Battersea Power Station development to casual places by the river. Here’s a list of our favourite spots to stop by around Battersea and Clapham Junction – keep it close, you’ll need it the next time you’re in the area.

Top Battersea restaurants

Roti King Battersea
Photograph: courtesy of Roti King Battersea

1. Roti King Battersea

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Battersea

The queue for the OG Euston branch of RK makes getting your hands on some cheap, tasty roti an often laborious process. Batterseas new branch of Roti King means you can get your hands on authentic Malaysian food much quicker. The roti canai is as delicious as ever: transcendentally light and flaky layered bread, ready to be messily dunked in richly spiced dahl. 

Read review
Ploussard
Anton Rodriguez

2. Ploussard

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Battersea
  • price 2 of 4

You’ll find millennials packing out this buzzing locals spot and sipping on fancy, natural wines. Try Parisian-style small plates full of seasonal vegetables, meat, and seafood, and more experimental dishes such as savoury eclairs stuffed with creamy, saucy Lincolnshire poacher cheese and a lamb and anchovy crumpet.

 

Read review
Wright Brothers Battersea
Photographer: Toby Keane

3. Wright Brothers Battersea

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Battersea
  • price 3 of 4

Seafood specialists Wright Brothers have washed up by the water’s edge in Battersea with one elegant-looking restaurant. The waterfront setting of this branch is a massive bonus, as is the neighbourhood vibe. Come for dressed oysters and fabulous fish dishes.

Read review
Soif

4. Soif

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Clapham Junction
  • price 3 of 4

An offshoot of Covent Garden’s Terroirs, Soif is très jolie – the kind of neighbourhood bistro you’d expect in rural France rather than Battersea Rise. There’s also a subtle whiff of mid-century Parisian cool about the place, while the food is a mix of pure-bred charcuterie, Gallic staples and Mediterranean tapas-style plates. Soif’s unique selling point, however, is its huge list of organic and terroir-led natural wines.

Read more
Book online
Noci
Photograph: Noci

5. Noci

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Battersea
  • price 2 of 4

Take to the top floor of Battersea Power Station for pasta and mostly fried starters inspired by Sicilian street food. There's brown butter cacio e pepe, beef shin ragu and juicy ravioli filled with ricotta and brown shrimp. A fun, intimate fresh pasta spot which doesn’t take itself too seriously.

 

Read review
Book online
Bababoom

6. Bababoom

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Battersea

A high-rolling kebab joint in Battersea? You better believe it! BabaBoom is like a pomegranate-coloured jewel glittering among the neighbourhood chains, a class act serving the real thing from a bespoke charcoal grill that comes complete with sections for ‘slow burning’ and ‘intense heat’. Ingredients are lovingly prepped, there are just four different fillings, portions are generous and staff are a fun-loving bunch.  

Read more
Buy ticket
Mien Tay

7. Mien Tay

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Battersea

The younger sibling of Mien Tay on Kingsland Road, this family-run Vietnamese outfit brightens up Lavender Hill with its clear-flavoured regional cooking. Seafood is the top shout (anything from prawns wrapped around sugar cane to stewed Mekong-style catfish), but don’t miss the spicy, garlicky chargrilled quail or the stir-fried goat suffused with galangal. It also does a ‘mien’ pho topped with rare beef.

Read more
Hatched

8. Hatched

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Battersea
  • price 3 of 4

On the traffic-clogged road between Wandsworth Town and Clapham Junction, the stripped-back Hatched is for people who are ‘serious about food’. Service is genial, the pace is leisurely, and the cooking is bang-on confident – try the beef-cheek arancini, lamb chops with a pimped-up pot of moussaka or a brilliant pain perdu. Cheerful, yes; cheap, no – but this is W1 quality in SW11.    

Read more
Buy ticket
Pi Pizza

9. Pi Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Battersea
  • price 2 of 4

Born in Winchester, but with this des-res offshoot in Battersea, Pi Pizza is a funky place personally designed by its fashion-trained owner Rosie Whaley, complete with a tree in the main dining room. Pi’s 20" pizza crusts (you’re encouraged to go ‘half and half’ and choose two kinds) depend on 72-hour fermented dough, while the toppings are as colourful as the restaurant’s interior (’nduja, ricotta, mint and jalapeño jam, for example). Starters such as burrata with caramelised figs are fine, but the clue is in the name: you’re here for the pizza.

Read more
Tozi Grand Café
Joe Howard

10. Tozi Grand Café

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Battersea
  • price 3 of 4

You’ll find Tozi Grand Café nestled in the art’otel London Battersea Power Station. This rather impersonal and corporate vista is redeemed by Spanish designer Jaime Hayon’s décor: felt sculptures dangling from a round skylight, warm lighting and playful tapestries sectioning off the booths dotted along the floor-length windows add an intimate touch. The food calls to mind Cecconi’s, with hearty Italian classics like calamari and zucchini fritters, focaccia, meatballs, veal milanese, ricotta ravioli, and tuscan bean stew.

Read review
Santa Maria del Sur

11. Santa Maria del Sur

  • Restaurants
  • Argentinian
  • Battersea

Closer to Battersea Park than Clapham Junction, Santa Maria is all about steak – Argentinian, of course. First-class cuts from the parrilla grill lure in the punters, and SM’s high-protein flavour bombs come with an extra salvo of volcanically hot chips. We like Santa Maria’s stylishly robust look and its beefy Argentinian wines.

Read more
