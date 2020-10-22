Check out our pick of the best hotels in Soho, from the affordable and accessible to the finest five-star stays

If you’re looking for a sweet hotel room in London, Soho deserves a place at the top of your list. Why? Because, despite breakneck-speed gentrification, it’s still managed to retain – just – its independent spirit. It’s home to the city’s best department store, Liberty, its best cinema, the Curzon Soho, and many of London's best restaurants, from budget-friendly street food on Berwick Street to the buzzy, no-booking likes of Bao, or the Michelin-starred Yauatcha. Similarly, when it comes to hotels – whether you're after a cheap and cheerful number or a glam hangout frequented by celebs – the heart of London welcomes all budgets. Here’s our picks of the best hotels in Soho.

