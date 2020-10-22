Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The best hotels in Soho

The best hotels in Soho

Check out our pick of the best hotels in Soho, from the affordable and accessible to the finest five-star stays

By Time Out editors
If you’re looking for a sweet hotel room in London, Soho deserves a place at the top of your list. Why? Because, despite breakneck-speed gentrification, it’s still managed to retain – just – its independent spirit. It’s home to the city’s best department store, Liberty, its best cinema, the Curzon Soho, and many of London's best restaurants, from budget-friendly street food on Berwick Street to the buzzy, no-booking likes of Bao, or the Michelin-starred Yauatcha. Similarly, when it comes to hotels – whether you're after a cheap and cheerful number or a glam hangout frequented by celebs – the heart of London welcomes all budgets. Here’s our picks of the best hotels in Soho.

Looking for more options? Check out London's best Airbnbs

soho hotel
Simon Brown

Soho Hotel

Soho Hotel, like may of the Firmdale hotels, nails cool, casual luxury. The vibe is very much celeb-on-a-day-off, so nobody is going to give you a funny look if you pitch up for breakfast in tracksuit bottoms and slippers. The design throughout, however, is knowingly and appropriately exclusive: check out the Fernando Botero cat in the lobby or the sumptuous marble bathrooms, which go some way to explaining the hotel’s appeal with famous folk. The two small cinemas on-site might help too.
Ham Yard hotel
Simon Brown

Ham Yard Hotel

Much like Soho Hotel, this one is another Firmdale Hotel that oozes contemporary class. The group’s co-owner Kit Kemp does a trademark line in bold colour, which is in evidence throughout this block of hotel apartments and boutiques. The central courtyard is well-populated with diners and drinkers on warm days, and although it’s a cavernous endeavour that could feel a little corporate, touches like an on-site library, and cinema/theatre and even a bowling alley make the whole thing far more loose-collared.

SoHostel

Straight off the bat: it’s not all about fancy-high hotels in Soho. SoHostel is perfect for those who aren’t bothered about frills. You’ll find dorm rooms, twins and doubles, plus a roof terrace and guest-only bar and roof garden, free wi-fi and breakfast (at a small extra charge). But really, it’s the location that’s the real sell: you’re right in the thick of it, meaning that you could spend days exploring central London from your base here on Dean Street and never have to set foot on – or have to pay for – public transport.

Sanctum_MG_07.jpg
Michelle Grant

Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel

With a name like Sanctum, you might expect a spa-like, cocoon atmosphere rather than what you get here, which is a former MI5 research building turned into what looks like a club. In fact, it can feel like a club too, with a 24-hour bar with a multi-level terrace housing a hot tub. It’s all very rap video – some of the beds in the rooms even rotate – or should that be rock video? There’s even a guitar tuning service at reception.

Courthouse Hotel London

As you’d probably expect from the name, this Grade II-listed, 116-room, five-star hotel is based in what used to be a magistrates court. It’s just off London’s main shopping nerve, Oxford Street, so perfect if you have retail therapy on your mind. When you’re done with that, among the attractions back in the hotel are a spa and sauna, a rooftop cocktail bar and, quite wonderfully, a 100-person private cinema which hosts a regular cult film club. Rooms are modern and well-equipped but it’s in the traditional that the hotel shines, such as its restaurant, Silk, which is housed in a wood-panelled converted courtroom, the site for the trials of John Lennon, Oscar Wilde and Mick Jagger, no less.  

Z Soho

The Z Hotel Soho

If you’re working to a tightish budget, but would still like a little comfort, take a look at this branch of the Z chain, which is just off Old Compton Street. The rooms are admittedly small, and the beds aren’t ideal for those taller than six foot. And there are no phones or proper wardrobes. But all the same: at this price, for this location, you cannot complain. En-suite rooms can be had for terrific values, and come with organic wool mattresses and duvets from Devon. There’s also free wine and cheese in the evenings, whoop!

hazzlit's hotel
© Ray Main 2009

Hazlitt's

If you prefer period charm to contemporary style, try the four Georgian townhouses that this form this lovely hotel. It’s named after William Hazlitt, a spirited eighteenth-century essayist. It’s full to the brim with louche touches and staggering attention to detail: think heavy fabrics, fireplaces, free-standing tubs and exquisitely carved half-testers. Modern luxuries are in abundance, too: air-conditioning, double-glazing, free wi-fi and even TVs in antique cupboards.

The Resident Soho

The Resident (formerly The Nadler) is another fantastic quality budget option: a simple but stylish 78-room, four-star bolt-hole near Soho Square. Each has a Nespresso machine, mini-kitchen, air-conditioning and free wi-fi. There’s no on-site bar or restaurant, but the staff at the lobby desk will point you out to nearby spots (of which there are many). Breakfast can be delivered to your room, but with the whole of Soho right on your doorstep, you’re better off popping out.

