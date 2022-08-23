What used to be the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway Company is now a five-star hotel. This magnificent Edwardian building has a total of 107 rooms, each an en-suite bathroom, and some with views of York Minster. You’ll also find a gym, pool and spa in the basement vaults and as far as sustenance goes, its cocktail bar, whisky lounge and restaurant are a hit with guests and locals alike.
What Bath is to the south, York is to the north. This beautiful historical city is an obvious tourist destination for several reasons: the jaw-dropping York Minster (Britain’s largest Gothic cathedral), the Jorvik Viking Centre, the golden stone buildings and a pleasing amount of visitable museums. But don’t make the mistake of thinking York is all about the past. The city’s thriving university and resident student population help keep it young and moving with the times. To help you have the best time in town, we’ve picked the city’s best hotels – from a luxury spa to an actual convent. Now all you have to do is decide between an amble down The Shambles or tea and cake at Bettys…
