Whether you're looking for a countryside retreat or a city-centre mini break, our guide to the best hotels in York has got you covered.

What Bath is to the south, York is to the north. This beautiful historical city is an obvious tourist destination for several reasons: the jaw-dropping York Minster (Britain’s largest Gothic cathedral), the Jorvik Viking Centre, the golden stone buildings and a pleasing amount of visitable museums. But don’t make the mistake of thinking York is all about the past. The city’s thriving university and resident student population help keep it young and moving with the times. To help you have the best time in town, we’ve picked the city’s best hotels – from a luxury spa to an actual convent. Now all you have to do is decide between an amble down The Shambles or tea and cake at Bettys…

