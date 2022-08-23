London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Malmaison York
Image courtesy of Malmaison York/booking.comMalmaison York

The best hotels in York

Whether you're looking for a countryside retreat or a city-centre mini break, our guide to the best hotels in York has got you covered.

Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Rosemary Waugh
Advertising

What Bath is to the south, York is to the north. This beautiful historical city is an obvious tourist destination for several reasons: the jaw-dropping York Minster (Britain’s largest Gothic cathedral), the Jorvik Viking Centre, the golden stone buildings and a pleasing amount of visitable museums. But don’t make the mistake of thinking York is all about the past. The city’s thriving university and resident student population help keep it young and moving with the times. To help you have the best time in town, we’ve picked the city’s best hotels – from a luxury spa to an actual convent. Now all you have to do is decide between an amble down The Shambles or tea and cake at Bettys…

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

York's best hotels

The Grand Hotel & Spa
Image courtesy of The Grand/booking.com

The Grand Hotel & Spa

What used to be the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway Company is now a five-star hotel. This magnificent Edwardian building has a total of 107 rooms, each an en-suite bathroom, and some with views of York Minster. You’ll also find a gym, pool and spa in the basement vaults and as far as sustenance goes, its cocktail bar, whisky lounge and restaurant are a hit with guests and locals alike.

Read more
Check prices
Middlethorpe Hall & Spa
Image courtesy of Middlethrope Hall and Spa/booking.com

Middlethorpe Hall & Spa

Located close to York Racecourse – so just a couple of miles out of the centre – this charming boutique spa and hotel gives you the chance to combine sightseeing and restaurant-ing with some very me-centred relaxing. The Hall is now owned by the National Trust and there’s something delightfully old school about its cute-and-cosy interiors filled with genuine vintage knickknacks, rather than the Millennial appropriation found in most places. Book yourself some spa sessions – and time for tea and scones – but absolutely do not forget to spend a generous amount of time exploring those gorgeous gardens all year round.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Principal York
Image courtesy of Principal York/booking.com

Principal York

Another upscale York hotel, this time one that conjures Britain’s golden age of steam-train travel. This 155-room railway hotel is, as you’d probably imagine, just by York station. Seek out a room towards the top if you’d like views of the city. Downstairs, meanwhile, you’ll find a gym, pool and a business centre, plus The Refectory Kitchen & Terrace, which serves locally sourced produce, and the Chapter House Bar, which is great for a pre-dinner cocktail. Our recommendation? Afternoon tea in the Garden Room, it’s divine.

Read more
Check prices
Malmaison York
Image courtesy of Malmaison York/booking.com

Malmaison York

You can (very rarely) go wrong with a stay in a Malmaison hotel and their York base is no exception. It’s right in the centre of town, which makes it a good choice if you’re looking to spend evenings out, and boasts two on-site restaurants, one contemporary British and the other Japanese. The interiors are all perpendicular lines and pops of funky colours – a little bit Scandi here and there, a little bit De Stijl in others. Two things we love: the views from the rooftop bar area (cocktail-in-hand = non-negotiable) and the hotel’s own spa. Yes, you deserve it all.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Grays Court
Image courtesy of Grays Court/booking.com

Grays Court

In a town full of historical buildings, this is still a particularly old one indeed. An eleven-room house that dates back to 1080 and is completely soaked in history (it was given to the Duke of Somerset by Edward VI in the sixteenth century). It makes for a commanding presence beside York Minster and the city walls, and the stone fireplaces, ancient timber and leaded windows make it feel truly unique. In summer be sure to eat in the garden, which, at night, features a resident owl.

Read more
Check prices
Clementine’s Town House Hotel
Image courtesy of Clementine’s Town House Hotel/booking.com

Clementine’s Town House Hotel

One of York’s smaller and more personal hotels, Clementine’s is in a twin-set of Victorian villas sitting side-by-side. Each of the rooms has been individually decorated. There are plenty of nods to Victoriana – deep purple walls, a surplus of velvet and a wiliness to embrace florals – along with some really bold and brilliant wallpapering, and other quirky touches. Enjoy a late-night drink in the speakeasy-style bar or breakfast in the green dining room.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Hotel Indigo
Image courtesy of Hotel Indigo York/booking.com

Hotel Indigo

Seeking out a more modern hotel in York? Try the 101-room boutique Hotel Indigo in Walmgate, York’s most up-and-coming area. You’ll be excellently positioned for many of the town’s top attractions, such as The National Railway Museum and The Shambles, one of the city’s most picturesque streets. Rooms are modern and come with complimentary snacks in the minibars, though if you’re hungry, pop in for a pizza or a snack in the bar.

Read more
Check prices
The Churchill Hotel
Image courtesy of The Churchill/booking.com

The Churchill Hotel

Britain’s wartime Prime Minister might not seem like the immediately obvious source of inspiration for interior decoration. But this boutique hotel in a Georgian mansion has used the great orator as the basis for a style that fuses modern elegance with Blenheim-approved historicism. The rooms range from storm-at-sea blues and greys to pretty-in-pink girliness. It’s also worth spending time in the brasserie or out on the terrace with a beer.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Bar Convent
Booking.com

The Bar Convent

Okay, this one’s just a little out of the ordinary: it’s a working convent, and on top of that, the oldest one in the UK. The hotel is housed in a building that dates to the seventeenth century, near the train station and city walls. Given its Grade I-listed status, it’s little wonder that rooms can be on the small side (some have private bathrooms, some have shared bathrooms). But there’s free wi-fi throughout, and its terrifically good value. The resident nuns are happy to answer any touristy questions you might have, and you also have access to the on-site chapel. Plus, a shout-out has to go the award-winning breakfasts that are included.

Read more
Check prices
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.