5 of the best fitness and wellbeing festivals in London this summer

London officially loves lycra. In our recent Time Out City Life Index survey, we found out that London’s millennials are four times more likely to have exercised than gone clubbing this week. That’s pretty great news considering the city is jam-packed full of fitness festivals this year.

If you plan to stay happy and healthy this summer (because there’s not much better than sweating and then snoozing in the sun), put one of these fitness festivals on your to-do list. Whether you’re crazy for crunches, want to relax in a down-dog or take time out to reflect, these festivals have you covered.

1. Be:FIT

Don’t want to end the bank holiday with an epic hangover? Head to Islington for Be:FIT, a three-day health and fitness festival tailored to women (but men are welcome too, mind). Adult day passes start at £25, which includes unlimited walk-up classes and entry to all talks. The line-up includes a Q&A with snack queen Deliciously Ella, HIIT and Chill classes with Frame, Britney dance workshops with Seen on Screen, yoga with Third Space, talks on body positivity and more. There’s also the first ever Be:FIT London afterparty in association with Ministry Does Fitness, which will include live a glittery, club-style fitness session, DJ's, games, pop up workouts and more. May 4 - 6. Business Design Centre, Islington. Tickets from £25. Find out more here.

2. Balance Festival

Food, fitness, wellness and travel are the four pillars of Balance festival at the Old Truman Brewery. The three-day event features yoga, HIIT, spin and barre classes, plus food stalls and a meditation and mindfulness zone. For more of a mental workout, grab a spot at talks about nutrition, sustainability and careers in the wellness industry. Can’t get enough? There’s another Balance festival taking place in Amsterdam in September. May 11 - 13. Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch. Tickets from £28. Find out more here.

3. Virgin Sport Hackney Festival of Fitness

If you were inspired by the 2018 London marathon, then this festival of fitness will definitely get your muscles moving. On May 19 there’s a 5k followed by a half marathon on May 20, where keen beans will run around Hackney. The second day also sees the world’s largest boxing session, which promises to be a total knockout. With other stalls and classes to enjoy as well, it’s time to lunge, squat and stretch your way east. May 19 - 20. Various venues, Hackney. Tickets from £20. Some events free. Find out more here.

4. The Mind, Body, Spirit Wellbeing Festival

West London is welcoming a wellbeing festival later this month. You can expect to find several events taking place across the live stage, yoga space and wellbeing studio. Plus - deep breath in - there’s also: a marketplace, lounge, spa, temple, and ceremony space. For those who dabble in dance, there’s even a silent disco. Expect appearances from familiar faces like Jasmine Hemsley and Paul McKenna as well as a diverse mix of spiritual and wellbeing speakers on subjects such as clutter, healing, social media, reiki, ayurveda and angel guides. May 25 - 28. Olympia, West Kensington. Tickets from £6.50. Find out more here.

5. Sweatlife Festival

With 250 classes crammed into one weekend, you’ll definitely be breaking a sweat at Sweatlife. The creation of activewear brand Lululemon, this festival will have energetic Londoners running around in circles, cycling, boxing, and stretching it out with yoga sessions. Day tickets cost £30 and for a weekend pass, it’s £50. If you fancy lightening your wallet, then you can purchase an ‘essentials pass’ which costs £100 (or £120 for both days), and gets you some limited edition workout gear and other goodies too. June 23 - 24. Tobacco Doc, Wapping. Tickets from £30. Find out more here.

Find more ways to stay fit in London with our pick of best gyms.

Don't fancy these? Here are more great festivals in London this summer.