Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right 9 awesome London pubs open over Christmas
News / Drinking

9 awesome London pubs open over Christmas

By Laura Richards Posted: Monday December 23 2019, 5:51pm

virgin queen, best pubs in london
Andy Parsons

One of the best things about London over Christmas is that it becomes a bit of a ghost town. As the capital sees an exodus and as those staying put close the curtains for a bit of R&R, the ones willing to venture out (into what feels a bit like that scene in ‘28 Days Later’) could be handsomely rewarded for the effort – with a seat at the bar of one of the capital's best pubs. 

Not all of them are open on Christmas Day, but we’ve plucked out our favourites from the ones that are to save you the trouble of ringing around. Gather friends and families for a festive jar at our following fave London pubs. 

mayflower

Photograph: The Mayflower

 

The Mayflower

The wicked Wapping watering hole is set down a cobbled street and is a creaking relic of a pub – so it’s great for a bit of that Dickens vibe this Christmas. 

Christmas Eve, noon-9pm

Xmas Day, noon-3pm

(Closed on Boxing Day)

 

The Marksman

Although much of the lunch and dinner services at this Hackney gastro pub are already fully booked, the ever-charming bar will be serving throughout the festive period. 

Christmas Eve, 11-midnight

Christmas Day, 1-6pm 

Boxing Day, noon-9pm 

 

Bricklayer’s Arms

It’s business as usual at the Bricky on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, and a reduced afternoon service on Christmas Day. Get in that real ale. 

Christmas Eve, noon-11pm

Christmas Day, noon-2am

Boxing Day, noon-11pm

 

ivy house

Photograph: Andy Parsons

 

 The Ivy House

Nunhead’s cooperative is run by the community so stop by for a feel-good bevvy with friends on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day. 

Christmas Eve, noon-midnight

Christmas Day noon-2pm

Boxing Day, noon-6pm

 

The Virgin Queen 

The backstreet Hackney boozer is throwing open its doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for a short spell of craft beers and bants. 

Christmas Eve, 4pm-9pm

Christmas Day, noon-2pm

(Closed on Boxing Day) 

 

Royal Oak 

The Royal Oak is a good old-fashioned boozer pouring top-notch ales between the snob screens. Grab an area for a full-day’s sesh on Christmas Eve or a short tipple on the big day.

Christmas Eve, 11am-11pm

Christmas Day, noon-2pm

(Closed on Boxing Day) 

 

Hare and billet

Photograph: Hare & Billet

 Hare & Billet

Walk off that roast around Blackheath common and then head for the pub. The H&B brings the countryside vibes to the capital. 

Christmas Eve, noon-11pm

Christmas Day, noon-5pm

Boxing Day, noon-10.30pm

 

City Barge

Take in the icy river views from this cracking Chiswick vantage point – the City Barge is full of winter charm and open throughout the week.   

Christmas Eve, noon-10.30pm

Christmas Day, noon-5pm

Boxing Day, noon-10.30pm

 

The White Horse

Giddy up for drinks in Parsons Green at this famous boozer, serving punters steadily throughout Christmas. 

Christmas Eve, noon-10.30pm

Christmas Day, noon-6pm

Boxing Day, noon-11pm

  

Find more festive fun in our guide to Christmas in London.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura Richards is Associate Editor and Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She started her Time Out journey in 2014, working as a Digital Producer. Over time, London’s unparalleled drinking scene dragged her in deeper. Laura knows London’s drinks scene inside out, having written about the capital’s bars, pubs and late-night spots for close to ten years – from high-end cocktail joints to down-and-dirty boozers (her favourite!). In 2017, her first book on the subject, ‘111 London Pubs & Bars That You Shouldn’t Miss’, was published. She also has an actual qualification in wine and spirits (yes, that’s a thing) from WSET (the Wine and Spirit Education Trust). Don’t ask her what her favourite drink is – she likes them all. Except sambuca. Nobody likes sambuca.

She now looks after all bar, pub and drinking content, as well as Travel, Property and Kids supplements.

Connect with her @lala_richards on Instagram & Twitter.

Latest news

    More news