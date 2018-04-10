A macaron ice-cream sandwich shop is coming to London

Chef Sammie Le is the queen of the macaron ice-cream sandwich: it’s egg-yolk ice cream (that’s that creamy, buttery old-school style of ice cream) sandwiched by, you guessed it, a macaron. Her shop is called Yolkin because she uses the egg yolks left over from the macaron-making process to make the ice cream. Get it? Yolk-in.

You used to have to hunt down these sweet sarnies at a pop-up, but now a permanent Yolkin site is opening in Chinatown this Saturday April 14. Flavours are a fusion of Le’s British-Asian heritage: there’ll be lychee and black sesame, but also earl grey, banoffee, salted caramel and even a vegan option of pandan and coconut. If you needed an excuse to go to Chinatown, this is a very good one.

Yolkin opens at 24 Rupert St, W1D 6DQ, this Saturday April 14.

