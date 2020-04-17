A Yale professor is teaching a free course on how the hell to be happy right now

The world is baffling at the best of times, and this really isn’t the best of times. Still, as always, London’s resilience is shining through and people are valiantly adapting to stay-at-home life. Londoners are finding brilliant new ways to do things they love. Whether it’s watching live streaming theatre or getting your favourite cocktails delivered, it’s great to see people making to most of a tough situation. That said, this new way of living can certainly take a toll on your mental wellbeing.

Lucky for us, the United States’ esteemed Yale University has made its most popular course, ‘The Science of Well-Being’, completely free. Better yet, you can enrol online from anywhere in the world.

With more than 2 million people already signed up, course instructor Laurie Santos must be doing something right. As you follow the ten-week course, Santos will break down the science behind happiness, shining a light on common misconceptions and teaching you how to create better habits for yourself. It could be just what you need.

You can find out more and sign up for the course here.

