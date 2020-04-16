National Theatre Live is streaming free plays every Thursday on Youtube

With the greatest archive of cinema-quality recordings of stage plays of any theatre on the planet, it’s little surprise that the National Theatre has been keeping at-home fans the world over on the edge of their sofas during lockdown. The NT Live programme was designed to beam productions from the NT into cinemas across the country, but there are of course no cinemas in operation at present. So the NT has switched to its YouTube channel.

National Theatre at Home launched on YouTube on April 2, and now, every Thursday (7pm BST/2pm EST) sees a new National Theatre play released – free to watch for one week – along with bonus content including cast and creative Q&As and post-stream talks.

There’s a definite emphasis on good cheer for the line-up so far, which kicked off with Richard Bean’s beloved farce ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’, starring a pre-chatshow-days James Corden. The capers continue with ‘Treasure Island’ and a Tamsin Greig-starring ‘Twelfth Night’.



And then over the coming weeks you can expect a string of family-friendly titles, though naturally there will be those hoping for some of the real NT Live blockbusters, notably ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Frankenstein’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch and ‘Coriolanus’ starring Tom Hiddleston. But for now, we reckon you’ll make do very nicely with its initial programme:

April 2 ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ by Richard Bean, starring James Corden. Read our review.

April 9 ‘Jane Eyre’, adapted by Sally Cookson. Read our review.

April 16 ‘Treasure Island’, adapted by Bryony Lavery. Read our review.

April 23 ‘Twelfth Night’ by William Shakespeare, starring Tamsin Greig. Read our review.

Additionally, the National Theatre will be rolling out National Theatre Collection study resources to pupils now learning at home.

The NT has also confirmed that live performances won’t restart until at least July.

