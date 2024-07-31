All the London nominations for the British Restaurant Awards 2024

Ready for some more flashy foodie awards? Well the British Restaurant Awards has just announced who is in the running for its sixth annual bash.

Restaurants and chefs from across the country have been nominated in a host of awards, such as Best New Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Luxury Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year, but to make things easier, we’re going to single out all the London stuff nominated.

If you want to get stuck in, you can help decide the winners by voting here until August 26. The ceremony will take place at the Crown London Hotel on August 28.

A number of London based chefs have been nominated in the Best Chef category, including Adejoké Bakare of Chishuru, Tomos Parry of Mountain and Brat, Ayo Adeyemi of Akoko, Isaac McHale of The Clove Club, Gordon Ramsay, and Clare Smyth of Core.

Last year, Happy Bar & Grill – a Bulgarian restaurant in Piccadilly Circus – won two awards: Best Culinary Experience and Best Restaurant in London. This year it has been nominated for Restaurant of the Year, Best Culinary Experience, Best Hospitality Experience and Best Restaurant in London.

Best New Restaurant

Arlington

Josephine

Ladurée, Covent Garden

Kioku by ENDO at the OWO

Akira Back

Koyn Thai

Best Luxury Restaurant

Penelope’s

Pavyllon

The Ritz

Core by Clare Smyth

The Ledbury

Restaurant of the Year



Happy Bar & Grill



Best Hospitality Team

Happy Bar & Grill

1910 Cantina

Endo at the Rotunda

The Ledbury



Best Takeaway Restaurant



Chamisse

Bengal Village

Enish Restaurant



Best Culinary Experience

Happy Bar & Grill

Mountain

Kiln

Kutir

The Ledbury

Best Restaurant in London

Circolo Popolare

Sketch

CLAP London

Sumosan Twiga

Volta Do Mar

Bank House

Akoko

Happy Bar & Grill

Mambow

Brooklands by Claude Bosi

Da Terra

Best Bar

Jin Bo Law Skybar

AMARO Bar

Swift Soho

Archer Street, Soho



Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant

Farmacy

Tofu Vegan

Bōkan

Did you see that Trafalgar Square is getting a new rooftop restaurant and bar?

The hottest new openings, the tastiest tips, the spiciest reviews: we’re serving it all on our London restaurants WhatsApp channel. Follow us now to tuck in.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.