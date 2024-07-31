All the London nominations for the British Restaurant Awards 2024

[title]
Ready for some more flashy foodie awards? Well the British Restaurant Awards has just announced who is in the running for its sixth annual bash.
Restaurants and chefs from across the country have been nominated in a host of awards, such as Best New Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Luxury Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year, but to make things easier, we’re going to single out all the London stuff nominated.
If you want to get stuck in, you can help decide the winners by voting here until August 26. The ceremony will take place at the Crown London Hotel on August 28.
A number of London based chefs have been nominated in the Best Chef category, including Adejoké Bakare of Chishuru, Tomos Parry of Mountain and Brat, Ayo Adeyemi of Akoko, Isaac McHale of The Clove Club, Gordon Ramsay, and Clare Smyth of Core.
Last year, Happy Bar & Grill – a Bulgarian restaurant in Piccadilly Circus – won two awards: Best Culinary Experience and Best Restaurant in London. This year it has been nominated for Restaurant of the Year, Best Culinary Experience, Best Hospitality Experience and Best Restaurant in London.
Best New Restaurant
Arlington
Josephine
Ladurée, Covent Garden
Kioku by ENDO at the OWO
Akira Back
Koyn Thai
Best Luxury Restaurant
Penelope’s
Pavyllon
The Ritz
Core by Clare Smyth
The Ledbury
Restaurant of the Year
Happy Bar & Grill
Best Hospitality Team
Happy Bar & Grill
1910 Cantina
Endo at the Rotunda
The Ledbury
Best Takeaway Restaurant
Chamisse
Bengal Village
Enish Restaurant
Best Culinary Experience
Happy Bar & Grill
Mountain
Kiln
Kutir
The Ledbury
Best Restaurant in London
Circolo Popolare
Sketch
CLAP London
Sumosan Twiga
Volta Do Mar
Bank House
Akoko
Happy Bar & Grill
Mambow
Brooklands by Claude Bosi
Da Terra
Best Bar
Jin Bo Law Skybar
AMARO Bar
Swift Soho
Archer Street, Soho
Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant
Farmacy
Tofu Vegan
Bōkan
