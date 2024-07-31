Subscribe
All the London nominations for the British Restaurant Awards 2024

Chishuru, The Clove Club, Mountain and Gordon Ramsay are all nominated

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Food and Drink Editor, Time Out London
Josephine
Josephine
Ready for some more flashy foodie awards? Well the British Restaurant Awards has just announced who is in the running for its sixth annual bash.

Restaurants and chefs from across the country have been nominated in a host of awards, such as Best New Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Luxury Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year, but to make things easier, we’re going to single out all the London stuff nominated. 

If you want to get stuck in, you can help decide the winners by voting here until August 26. The ceremony will take place at the Crown London Hotel on August 28. 

A number of London based chefs have been nominated in the Best Chef category, including Adejoké Bakare of Chishuru, Tomos Parry of Mountain and Brat, Ayo Adeyemi of AkokoIsaac McHale of The Clove ClubGordon Ramsay, and Clare Smyth of Core.

Last year, Happy Bar & Grill – a Bulgarian restaurant in Piccadilly Circus – won two awards: Best Culinary Experience and Best Restaurant in London. This year it has been nominated for Restaurant of the Year, Best Culinary Experience, Best Hospitality Experience and Best Restaurant in London.

Best New Restaurant

Arlington
Josephine
Ladurée, Covent Garden
Kioku by ENDO at the OWO
Akira Back
Koyn Thai

Best Luxury Restaurant

Penelope’s
Pavyllon
The Ritz
Core by Clare Smyth
The Ledbury

Restaurant of the Year

Happy Bar & Grill

Best Hospitality Team

Happy Bar & Grill
1910 Cantina
Endo at the Rotunda
The Ledbury

Best Takeaway Restaurant

Chamisse
Bengal Village
Enish Restaurant

Best Culinary Experience

Happy Bar & Grill
Mountain
Kiln
Kutir
The Ledbury

Best Restaurant in London

Circolo Popolare
Sketch
CLAP London
Sumosan Twiga
Volta Do Mar
Bank House
Akoko
Happy Bar & Grill
Mambow
Brooklands by Claude Bosi
Da Terra

Best Bar

Jin Bo Law Skybar
AMARO Bar
Swift Soho
Archer Street, Soho

Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant

Farmacy
Tofu Vegan
Bōkan

