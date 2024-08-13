Is it safe to travel to Wembley for Taylor Swift’s August shows in London?

All three of Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna were cancelled last week after police apparently unearthed plans for a terrorist attack. Tickets were refunded and three men have been arrested – but Swifties are now, understandably, worried about safety at Taylor’s upcoming Wembley shows.

Large scale events such as the Eras Tour always come with a certain level of risk but fans can rest assured that there are tight security measures in place for Taylor’s five nights at Wembley, which are still going ahead and begin on Thursday August 15.

The stadium already has some of the toughest security measures among venues of its size, but it is believed to have brought in additional private security specialising in counterterrorism for the Taylor’s shows. The private security will collaborate with local police to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in or around Wembley.

As always, there is a strict bag policy that limits each person to one no bigger than A4 size and all bags are searched as fans enter the stadium. You can see the full list of banned items here.

On top of that policy, Wembley is also banning fans without tickets from congregating at the stadium. At previous Eras Tour shows, some fans who did not have tickets to get inside the stadium gathered outside for mass singalongs.

The Metropolitan Police also released a statement to ease concerns. It said: ‘London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience.

The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.

There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London. As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.’

Mayor Sadiq Khan also commented on the situation, telling Sky News: ‘I’m currently at (Chelsea’s football stadium) Stamford Bridge. Every other week there’s a game taking place. We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we’re never complacent, many lessons were learnt after the awful Manchester Arena attack.

‘I’m sure Vienna has got its own reasons to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts, we’re going to carry on, working closely with police (and) ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely.’

