Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium: full list of banned items and the bag policy for August shows

In just a matter of hours tens of thousands of Swifties will be descending upon Wembley Stadium for the first of five final performances of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London. Tickets went on sale nearly a year ago, so it’s safe to say this really has been a long time coming. You can brush up on everything you could possibly want to know about the shows with Time Out’s ultimate guide here.

We don’t want to bring down your excitement levels, but security at these shows is set to be very high indeed. Three Swift shows in Vienna were cancelled the other week due to the threat of a terror attack, so Wembley has stepped up security massively for the five concerts in London. You can find out more about safety and security at the shows here.

The last thing you want when you finally get to the venue after 10 months of waiting is to be turned away due to accidentally bringing contraband, or for your bag to be taken from you at the door. To make sure that all goes smoothly on the day, it’s important to know what is and isn’t allowed at Wembley Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wembley Stadium’s bag policy and banned items for this weekend’s concerts. And don’t worry – friendship bracelets are allowed.

Taylor Swift Eras tour London bag policy

Each person is entitled to one small (smaller than A4) bag each, but there’s no cloakroom so you need to prepared to keep it on your person at all times.

There are a couple of exceptions to this rule. Medical and accessibility exemptions can be made to the one bag rule, and any merchandise purchased inside of the stadium will be put inside clear merch bags which will be allowed.

If you require more than one bag for medical reasons you must get permission before the concert. Make a request here with the subject as ‘medical exemption certificate’. You’ll need proof to apply, and there is a list of what Wembley accepts as valid evidence here.

What size bag can I bring into the stadium?

Your bag will need to be no larger than a sheet of A4 paper, or 297mm (11.7 inches) by 210mm (8.27 inches) by 210mm (8.27 inches) to be exact.



The bag must be this size without being folded or scrunched up. Any bags which don’t meet policy will be confiscated and not returned, so make sure you don't bring anything too big.

Are there any banned items?

As you may expect, anything which could be used as a weapon, including glass or aluminium water bottles. Here’s an exhaustive list of the banned items in Wembley Stadium, including all new additions as a result of increased security measures.

Briefcases, bags, luggage, large purses larger than size specified above

Any material or article of clothing capable of fully or partially obscuring the face, with the exception of medical masks and or religious garments/wear, are allowed on the premises.

Clothing, costume or personal effects that may impede the view of those around or behind you.

Chains, chain wallets, studded jewellery or spurs.

Animals (except for registered assistance dogs, pre-bookable in advance via their Help Centre )

Handcuffs or other restraint items.

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, skates, segways, or other unauthorised means of transportation.

Glass, hard plastic, or metal containers of any kind.

Strollers.

Noise-making devices such as air horns, bells, bullhorns, thunder sticks and whistles.

Metal Caribinas

Umbrellas.

Weapons of any kind (guns, ammunition, knives of any size, tasers, pepper spray/mace, etc.) this also applies to off-duty law enforcement and concealed carry permit holders.

Flammables or missile-like objects, fireworks, road flares, emergency flares, explosives, or other incendiary devices

Aerosol containers, including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug spray, or spray paint.

Balloons, frisbees, projectiles, horns, radios, bells, whistles, musical instruments, laser pointers, sticks, poles, bats, clubs, etc.

Items that may be deemed a safety hazard or annoyance to participants or guests

Outside alcoholic beverages

Outside food or beverages.

Illegal substances.

Glass or metal containers of any kind.

Distribution of unauthorised promotional or commercial material.

Flyers, samples, giveaways, or promotional items.

Banners or poles.

Signs larger than 11” x 17” (28cm by 43cm).

Political signage.

Professional or commercial cameras/photography equipment, video cameras, go-pros, audio recording devices, or tripods; no video or audio recording will be allowed (except personal phones).

Selfie sticks.

Drones

Lights

Two-way radios or walkie talkies

Laptop computers, tablets, iPads or digital readers

You are allowed:

A clear, soft plastic water bottle - no larger than 500ml in capacity, though this applies to those with seating tickets only.

Personal mobile phone camera.

