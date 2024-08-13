All the Taylor Swift events and parties happening in London for the Eras Tour in August

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour isn’t just any world tour. So far, it’s boosted economies by millions of pounds, created literal shockwaves and has spawned hundreds of spin-off parties in each and every city she’s performed in. It’s a properly defining cultural event.

This weekend (and part of next week) will see London’s second leg of the Eras Tour. If you’re heading to the real thing and just want to warm up your vocal chords for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ or you missed out on tickets but still want to get your Eras fix, here’s our ultimate roundup of all the Swiftie shindigs happening across the city.

T aylor Swift events and parties in London

Taylor Swift Drag Brunch at OXBO Bankside



Die hard Swiftie Sofia Stardust will be polishing up real nice and hosting a one-off Taylor-themed bottomless drag brunch at OXBO Bankside on August 31. Expect live renditions of Tay’s biggest hits, Eras-inspired desserts and cocktails and a game of Swiftie bingo with prizes.

Tickets start at £58 per person and can be booked on the OXBO website.

Open-air ‘Taylor on Strings’ concert at Wembley Park

This open air concert at Wembley Park’s Sound Shell will take place on August 13 from 6.30pm and see over a dozen Swift hits reinterpreted by City String Ensemble.

Tickets are free and released at 10am daily here.

Taylor Swift brunch at Ballie Ballerson

You know what they say: you can never have too many Taylor Swift brunches. This one actually happens every single Saturday, not just when the Eras tour is in town. As you dance to ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘Cruel Summer’, you'll get to enjoy bottomless pizza, down unlimited drinks and, of course, dive into a gigantic ball pit. Reserve a spot over on the Ballie Ballerson site.

Swiftie Tour with London Bar Bus

Scream Taylor’s most iconic lyrics over the streets on London on board this travelling rooftop bar. Every Friday and Saturday from August 2 to 17, Tootbus’ Bar Bus will be transformed into a Swiftie-mobile. There will be Eras-inspired drinks and cupcakes, plus a playlist that follows Taylor’s career from small country songwriter to huge global superstar. All aboard here.

The Treehouse Era at Treehouse Hotel London

If you're still after somewhere to stay for your Eras experience, why not go the whole hog and book an entire Taylor Swift package at the Treehouse Hotel. For the nights of August 15-20, the hotel is offering Swifties a package that includes transfers to and from the concert, a selection of friendship bracelets and tinted glasses, plus a £30 food and beverage credit so you can get breakfast at midnight post gig.

Tempted? The offers starts at £445 per room and you can book here.

Eras Tour fanparks at Boxpark

Boxpark Wembley will host warm-up parties for all five of Taylor’s remaining shows at the London stadium. The 2,000 cap venue will have glitter stations, DJs spinning all of Tay Tay’s best tracks, live performers, Swift-themed cocktails and loads of street food.

You can grab tickets for the Taylor Swift fanpark online here.

Club de Fromage Afterparty



Head to the O2 Academy in Islington on August 17 for an unofficial Eras afterparty. As per the cheesy clubnight’s normal offering, you can expect confetti cannons, balloons, hula hooping and deafening singalongs to all of Taylor's greatest hits. Book here.

Taylor Swift x London Eye Candlelight Series

When Tay comes back to London in August, the London Eye will be hosting a run of candlelight concerts. A string quartet will play Taylor's most loved hits as you head up into the clouds to enjoy 360 views of London. Each experience will go round twice and last for 60 minutes, with a welcome drink and exclusive souvenirs included.

They're happening from August 19 to August 22 and tickets cost £45 per person. Get your hands on them here.

Eras Party at Scarlett Green

From August 14 to 17 Soho’s Scarlett Green will be hosting a massive party, bringing Taylor’s hits to life with singing waiters and waitresses. Tickets will also include 90 minutes of unlimited prosecco, a ‘cocktail fountain’ and a ‘bottomless feast’.

Tickets start from £25 and you can buy them here.

The London Boy Pop London Tour – Taylor’s Version

Walk the filming locations from the ‘End Game’ music video, stroll through the spots featured in ‘London Boy’ and indulge in a kebab from Tay's favourite kebab shop on this five hour tour of London, Taylor's Version. Book your place here.

Americana breakfast at the Hard Rock Café

On August 16 Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus will offer an activity-packed breakfast with friendship bracelet-making, sunglasses-decorating and, of course, hours of smash hits. Individuals will be sat together – the idea being that any lone fans can make friends.

Tickets start from £15.99 and you can get them here.

