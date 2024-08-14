An expert guide to the best restaurants in Camberwell by chef Mike Davies

We love the Camberwell Arms. The south London staple has been dishing out gastropub greats since 2014, when it was launched by chef director Mike Davies – who’d previously plied his trade at the Anchor & Hope in Waterloo, before setting up another south London institution; much-loved hipster HQ Frank’s rooftop bar in Peckham.

To celebrate a decade at the top, Mike’s first ever cookbook, Cooking For People, is coming out on August 15. To celebrate, we asked him to take us on a virtual foodie tour of Camberwell, featuring other tasty greats on Camberwell Church Street as well as up the nearby Walworth Road. Over to you, Mike.

Verasion

Mike: ‘This wine bar opened in 2022 and has an unpretentious vibe and welcoming atmosphere. The exciting and broad wine selection curated by Patrycja (with support from her husband, John, of Winemakers Club Farringdon) make it the perfect place to stop in for a glass or two. When Veraison has it in, Poolside Syrah by Tom Shobbrook is a must-have.’

78 Camberwell Church St, SE5 8QZ

Credit: David Clack

‘For me, Theo’s is one of the best Neapolitan pizza spots in London. Theo is a legend and terrific chef. It opened not long after the Camberwell Arms did and has been a mainstay on the street ever since. The panuozzi, which are available at lunch, are these hot filled pizza dough sandwiches that are incredible value and so, so good. I also love the little crescentine (fried dough pieces) that they serve as part of their burrata and mortadella plate. Beautiful drinks and hospitality taken care of by longtime Camberwell Arms Family member, Danny Habron, make Theo’s a close to perfect restaurant.’

2 Grove Ln, SE5 8SZ

Photo: Leonie Cooper

‘We’re lucky to have some amazing Turkish food spots in London, and FM Mangal – which is across the street from the pub – is consistently delicious. It’s worth going just for the Turkish bread warmed over the coals and painted with spices and MSG that’s served with a bowl of charred onions in pomegranate molasses to eat alongside it. Everything here is good, so follow your gut. It might not be on Green Lanes but the food is made with care, and little touches like Turkish tea and sweets at the end of the meal and on the house, are signs of proper hospitality.’

54 Camberwell Church St, SE5 8QZ

Lao Dao

‘It seems remiss not to mention OG Camberwell stalwart Silk Road, a Xinjiang region Chinese restaurant much lauded and loved in a guide to Camberwell, but Lao Dao is an offshoot which was opened last year by Tim, who worked at Silk Road for years. Spicy and very flavourful food abounds; the lamb ribs, any of the home-made noodle dishes, the big plate tripe… honestly it’s hard to go wrong. Ice cold Tsing Tao, the Platonic ideal of lager, is the perfect accompaniment. I feel like before too long it will be super busy, so it’s important to get a booking now if you can. An authentic expression of a regional cuisine made with honesty and love.’

305 Walworth Rd, SE17 2TG

5. CheeMc

‘This is a fun one, a Korean restaurant which I’ve mostly visited for fried chicken. Double fried, super crispy and coated in various different sauces, the chicken is top tier. But almost as much reason to go is to dip a toe into Korean drinking culture, ideally with a cold beer, soju and makgeolli (unfiltered rice wine, served in a bowl). All of these things together form the basis of a rich sensory experience. Not to be missed.’

310 Walworth Rd, SE17 2NA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viet Cafe (@vietcafe_camberwell)

‘It might not be the best banh mi in London, but I’m a big fan of this Vietnamese Cafe. I usually go for the Viet special – roast pork, pate, pickles etc and sometimes a little side of summer rolls. I’ve got a soft spot for the matriarch of the business who regularly out-paces everyone on the banh mi section during the lunchtime rush. The fact that she recognises me these days is a real source of hard earned pride.’

5 Denmark Hill, SE5 8RS

Cooking For People by Mike Davies (Pavilion) is out August 15

