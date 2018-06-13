London's best Korean restaurants

Chow down on kimchi and bulk up on bibimbap at the best Korean restaurants London has to offer

By Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Wednesday June 13 2018

If you’ve got that kimchi craving, then you’ve come to the right place. Korean restaurants can be found dotted all over town these days, as well as positioned in New Malden and Tottenham Court Road hotspots. Here's where to find the best of bulgogi, bibimbap and barbecue – it's the best Korean restaurants in London.

VIDEO: This Korean restaurant has a magic beer tap

The best Korean restaurants in London

Asadal

Asadal

3 out of 5 stars

With a discreet entrance just by Holborn station, Asadal’s basement dining room has been the go-to for fans of Korean in central London for many years. Expect classic BBQ dishes cooked on table-top grills (beef bulgogi, pork belly, ox tongue, squid etc), as well as affordable set-lunch options with sides of kimchi and pickles.

Read more
Holborn
Bi Bim Bap

Bi Bim Bap

A regular favourite for cheap, rib-sticking renditions of (you guessed it) bibimbap, this likeable joint is all bright colours, happy snaps and Ikea-style furniture. Ten varieties of the hot stone-bowl rice classic are on offer (including five for veggies) – all you need to do is stir in the fiery gochujang sauce and soya bean paste.

Read more
Soho
Advertising
Daebak

Daebak

Just over the road from fellow Korean restaurant Jihwaja, Daebak is worth a punt if you don’t want a side order of karaoke with your kimchi. Occupying what was a greasy spoon, it still feels like caff, but prices are low, portions large and flavours are bang-on. ‘Daebak’ is Korean for ‘awesome’. It’s getting there.

Read more
Vauxhall
Dotori

Dotori

4 out of 5 stars

It’s still nigh on impossible to get a table without booking at this Korean/Japanese hybrid, but – luckily – Dotori also does a life-saving line in takeaways. Well-prepared and well-priced dishes include buchu jeon (chive pancakes), bokkeumbap (stir-fried rice with toppings), yukgejang (a spicy beef ‘stewpot’) and specialities from the Korean BBQ.

Read more
Finsbury Park
Advertising
Jihwaja

Jihwaja

It’s hard to know where the restaurant starts and the karaoke stops at this warren-like Korean joint on Kennington Lane – still, the food’s pretty decent. Massive steaming bowls of sticky lip-smacking fried chicken (a whole bird) vie with delicate dumplings and a killer crossover dish of cheese ramen – utterly filthy.

Book now Read more
Vauxhall
Kimchee

Kimchee

Capacious, low-lit and sleek without being imposing, Kimchee flaunts its poshed-up wood-latticed Korean charms on newly developed Pancras Square. Food-wise, we particularly like the ugeoji galbitang (beef rib and cabbage soup), the stir-fried pork with tofu, and the thick udon noodles topped with fried chicken. Similar fare is available at the Holborn original.

Read more
King's Cross
Advertising
Koba

Koba

5 out of 5 stars

Launched back in 2005, Koba remains one of the stronger players on the West End Korean scene. Barbecue meats are well marinated and grilled at the table – choose from beef kalbi, bulgogi and more besides. Stews make a sound choice too, with umami-rich stocks and accompanying bowls of pearly rice.

Book now Read more
Fitzrovia
Korean House

Korean House

Recommended

It may be plonked on a busy stretch of Burlington Road, but don’t let that put you off.  KH’s extensive menu covers the usual barbecues, stews and variations on bibimbap (plus Japanese sushi), although we suggest homing in on dishes that are slightly less familiar – offal and blood sausage stew should do it.

Read more
West Barnes
Advertising
Naru

Naru

4 out of 5 stars

Although Naru offers some cheffy presentational flourishes, it’s not a matter of style over substance – this is a solid venue for quality Korean classics, with a few innovative touches. Instead of table-top grills, meats such as marinated short rib or beef bulgogi are barbecued in the kitchen and brought sizzling to the table.

Read more
Covent Garden
Olle

Olle

Don’t be fooled by the dull decor and hotel lounge muzak: this Korean barbecue restaurant is the real deal, with bulgogi and other meaty items grilled on hotplates built into each table. Fancy something raw? Try the classic yukhoe (Korea’s answer to steak tartare infused with fresh pear). Go on, make your own fun.

Read more
Chinatown
Advertising
Show more

Find more fiery food in London

London's best Thai restaurants

London's best Thai restaurants

Explore regional specialities as well as a roll-call of classics at our pick of Thai restaurants. London offers quality chain Thai restaurants alongside innovative joints putting unique spins on Thai street food. You'll find them all in the list below. 

Read more
By: Time Out London Food & Drink Posted: Friday August 25 2017, 12:00am

Comments

2 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
Laura

Little Korea on Lisle St is great for Korean staples that aren't too expensive. Yum!

Max

Cahchi (까치) doesn't mean 'together' - it means 'magpie.'

You might also like