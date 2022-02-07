Benedict Cumberbatch wins big at the London Critics Circle awards

‘Power of the Dog’ wins Best Film – will an Oscar follow?

Awards season is here: that time when people you thought you knew start using words like ‘prognostication’ and wondering aloud whether it might ‘finally be Ridley Scott’s year’.

The 42nd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards is the next in the stepping stones to the Academy Awards in late March and offered another big hint that Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog will be the film to beat this year.



The Power of the Dog won Film of the Year, while its stars, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee, won Actor and Supporting Actor of the Year respectively, and Jane Campion won Director of the Year.

This is Campion’s second Film of the Year win at the UK critics body’s awards ceremony: The Piano triumphed in 1994.



Tilda Swinton, meanwhile, was anointed 2022’s capo di tutti capos – aka British/Irish Actress of the Year – for her performances in Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch.



Photograph: Sundance Film Festival

Olivia Colman won Best Actress for The Lost Daughter to compensate for last week’s Baftas snub, while Ruth Negga picked up Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Rebecca Hall’s Passing.



Other winners include Questlove’s Summer of Soul ...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised for Best Documentary, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s drama Drive My Car for Foreign Language Film of the Year and Screenwriter of the Year (for Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe), and Andrew Garfield as British/Irish Actor of the Year. His work includes Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home (spoiler!), and Mainstream.



The winners in full:



FILM OF THE YEAR

The Power of the Dog



FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Drive My Car

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Summer of Soul ...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR (The Attenborough Award)

The Souvenir Part II

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter



ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Ruth Negga – Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Tilda Swinton for her body of work in 2021: including Memoria, The Souvenir Part II, and The French Dispatch

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Andrew Garfield for his body of work in 2021: including Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Mainstream

The Philip French Award

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rebecca Hall – Passing



YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Play It Safe

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects

