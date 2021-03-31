Borough’s got a brand spanking new outdoor dining space

St Felix Place in London Bridge is opening just in time for the summer with pizza, craft ale and more

There’s something about markets. Covent Gardens lost the fruit and veg decades ago to become the tourist glue-trap we all know and love today. Smithfield is ditching the meat to become the new Museum of London. And Borough Market continues to provide peerless produce while morphing into one of the city’s most vital going-out destinations. The development of Flat Iron Square in Borough was just one of the signals that the warren of streets around London Bridge station had been transformed from industrial griminess to a (generally) hip food and drink playground. Now the area has got another hot spot.

St Felix Place on Southwark Street is a new outdoor SE1 socialising space whose offering reads like a how-to-have-a-good-time-in-London-in-summer-2021-without-feeling-too-anxious checklist. There’s an onsite craft brewery (and taproom, of course), there’s street food from Texas Joe’s Adobe (barbecue) and The Good Slice Pizza (pizza), there’s an urban garden and talk of stuff like a book-swap programme, an independent music and publishers’ market, and acoustic gigs. It’s all located in a couple of railway arches, so it could even become a Borough rival to the likes of Deptford’s Buster Mantis.

Image: St Felix Place

St Felix Place is opening on Wednesday April 14 (bookings in the garden only, initially), two days after thirsty, fun-starved Londoners are officially allowed back into pub gardens and other outdoor watering holes. It should prove a great addition to Borough’s roster of food and drink purveyors.

St Felix Place, 45 Southwark St, SE1 9HP. Wed-Thu 4pm-10pm; Fri-Sat noon-10pm; Sun noon-8pm. Booking now.

