Earlier in the summer, it was confirmed that Shoreditch staple Boxpark would be pulling down its shutters for good. There was a campaign by the Night-Time Industries Association to save it, arguing that is was a ‘vital part of east London’s social and cultural fabric’, but that ultimately fell through. So, here we are.

But when one door closes, another one opens. Around the same time that Shoreditch’s closure was announced, we found out that a massive new Boxpark venue would be opening on Camden High Street, on the site that was formerly Buck Street Market. And more details about that venue have just been unveiled.

We now know that Boxpark Camden will officially open its doors in late September. It will operate seven days a week and will stay open until 11pm on weekdays, 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 10.30pm on Sundays.

The site will look much the same, but with a bit of a facelift. It will have a three-floor market with 60 independent food and retail traders, plus two bars complete with a rooftop terrace (so long as it’s granted planning permission). Residents will include Yorkshire Burrito, Black Bear Burger and loaded fries connoisseur Chipsy. There will also be a programme of weekly quizzes, comedy shows, live music and resident DJs.

Want more where that came from? We’ve got guides on Time Out to Boxpark sites in Croydon and Wembley. We’ve also covered big plans for another Boxpark in the City of London, as well as the chain’s first venue outside of London, with a second set to open in 2025.

Best football pubs in London

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.