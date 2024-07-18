Boxpark Shoreditch is officially closing this summer

Spent the last month or so shouting footie chants and chucking pints at Boxpark Shoreditch during Euros matches? We’re sad to announce that Euro 2024 was the legendary venue’s final major football tournament. Boxpark has announced that its Shoreditch site will officially be closing at the end of the summer.

Boxpark is vacating its Shoreditch site to make way for a redevelopment project called Bishopsgate Goodsyard, which will include new homes, retail spaces, offices and a park. The site for Boxpark Shoreditch was only ever used as part of a ‘meanwhile use’ scheme, meaning it was always temporary – but that doesn’t mean we won’t be said to see it go.

Boxpark Shoreditch opened in 2011 as the first-ever Boxpark and the ‘world’s first pop-up mall’. The venue, like all Boxparks, is best known for bringing together food, drink and retail traders – as well as, of course, for its atmospheric sports screenings.

Boxpark Shoreditch was followed by London venues in Croydon (in 2016) and Wembley (in 2018) – and the brand’s first outpost outside London in Liverpool, which opened earlier this year. The chain is expanding to Birmingham and Bristol in the near-ish future, too.

If you’re a Boxpark fanatic, worry not – it isn’t all bad news. The Shoreditch Boxpark may be closing, but two more venues will be opening this year: a Boxpark in Camden’s Buck Street Market and a BoxHall at Liverpool Street. Boxpark says it’s aiming to relocate all Shoreditch staff and tenants to these new sites.

Boxpark Shoreditch will shut by the end of the summer but doesn’t yet have a concrete closing date. We’ll update this when we know more.

