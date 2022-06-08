Brixton’s Salon restaurant has closed after ten years

London lost a culinary gem this week. Salon, the much-loved modern European restaurant on Brixton’s Market Row, has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after ten years in business.

The small plates restaurant, which Time Out once named ‘the best restaurant on Brixton’s Market Row’ joins an unfortunately long list of indie establishments that have been forced to shut over the past two turbulent years. It’s a sobering reminder that the struggles for London’s hospitality scene are far from over.

In a joint statement posted on the restaurant’s Instagram account, owners Nicholas Balfe, Mark Gurney and Matt Bushnell said that challenging industry trading conditions were behind the decision to shut, with last weekend (June 4-5) its last in business.

Salon’s closure is particularly poignant as the neighbourhood bistro was one of the first spots that helped to cement Brixton as a go-to dining destination. The place first opened as a pop-up in a room above Cannon & Cannon in 2012, eventually expanding to take over the street level and launch a wine shop next door specialising in low-intervention cuvées.

‘It is with a very heavy heart that we have decided to close Salon,’ the owners’ statement says. ‘This restaurant has been a wonderful home for us all over the last ten years. Industry trading conditions continue to be more challenging than ever, however, meaning that unfortunately we have had to make this difficult decision.’

They continued: ‘We would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone who has dined with us at 18 Market Row. It was your continued enthusiasm and energy which made Salon such a unique and special place, and we’ll be forever grateful for your support.’

Balfe, Gurney and Bushnell’s other London restaurants, Levan and Larry’s, both in Peckham, will continue to operate, we’re glad to say, and any bookings at Salon beyond June 7 can be moved there.

