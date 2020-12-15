Traditional parties and catch-up drinks might have gone down the drain this year, but where’s your Christmas spirit? Don’t give up on the big day just yet. With more ways than ever to bring the party home this December, and innovative new meal kits from some of London’s best restaurants, there’s no way that Christmas is cancelled. Many will be attempting to cook a festive feast for the first time this year, but don’t be that person who risks it all and ends up with a burnt bird. Disaster-proof your Christmas by planning ahead and getting a restaurant-quality Christmas feast with all the trimmings (some even do wine pairings, too!) delivered straight to your door. Buck’s Fizz at the ready...



For the office party from home

Gobble down a wonderful four-course Christmas dinner with all the extras (and wine, don’t forget the wine!) with Christmas by Nico’s Festive Party Experience. It includes dishes such as celeriac and apple veloute, chicken liver parfait, turkey ballotine and more. There’s a veggie option available, too. That’s not all, the stylish London restaurant behind this kit has partnered with Bongo’s Bingo to host an interactive live party on December 18 where there are prizes up for grabs. Now that’s what we call dinner and a show.

From £40 per person. Nationwide delivery. Order here.

For ditching the turkey

In a nutshell, this is going to be a Christmas like no other. But make it memorable for other reasons with Nutshell at Home. Husband-and-wife team Mohammad Paknejad and Marwa Alkhalaf have created an Iranian-inspired feasting menu that marries Persian flavours with traditional Christmas dinner elements – the perfect option for those who might want something a little different on their table. Expect duck shekam por – duck cooked two ways – as a centrepiece. It’s designed to be finished off with the simplest of steps to keep things stress free.

From £160 for four people. Nationwide delivery. Order here.

For a very Meddy Christmas

Indulge yourself and go all out with the Sabor en Casa experience (go on, you deserve it). Chef Nieves Barragan and team have come up with the ultimate Basque feast to share with loved ones. Think: cecina de rubia gallega (cured meat), whole tuna empanada, black rice, churrasco de cordero (lamb barbecue) and whole Basque cheesecake (trust us, it beats trad Christmas pudding!). If that isn’t enough, there’s the option to add on extra tapas dishes, sangria and sommelier-chosen wine to really get the party going. £300 for the whole thing sounds steep, but it works out at fifty quid a head for an insane amount of food. A small price to pay for guaranteed belt-loosening satisfaction.

From £300 for six people. Nationwide delivery. Order here.

For a proper party when it’s just the two of you

Riding House Café has considered all details, with ornate, seasonal table decorations, a Christmas playlist featuring all the favourites and some crucial party entertainment with a game enclosed. With next-to-no prep, this is everything you could possibly want in one wonderfully indulgent feast. Get the full traditional Christmas works with Norfolk bronzed turkey, complete with stuffing and pigs in blankets, crisp roast potatoes, parsnips and carrots, as well as glazed sprouts, garnished with bacon or chestnuts and all the perfect condiments. Pushing the boat out this year? Go for a luxury box with added Taittinger champagne punch, Mince Pie Martini cocktails and an indulgent truffle mac and cheese side. There are also veggie and non-alcoholic versions, too. We’ll cheers to it all!

From £80 for the classic box, from £140 for the luxury box, both for two. Nationwide delivery. Order here.

For a full-blown family bash

Bring the fiesta vibes en casa with this spectacular Mexican feasting menu from Santo Remedio. You can choose between lamb barbacoa, beef short rib and duck carnitas for your main, which will come with a host of sides and garnishes. You’ll need several boxes to feed the whole family, so why not try all three? You’ll also get Margarita or Negroni cocktails to wash down your meal, and the kits also include a specially curated music playlist and Loteria, Mexico’s most popular family card game – so no Monopoly-related arguments this year.

From £65 for two. Nationwide delivery. Order here.

