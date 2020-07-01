Dishoom is back – and it’s taking bookings (no more queuing!)

It’s the news London foodies have all been waiting for: Dishoom is back in business! The popular Indian chain, famous for its East-West fusions (bacon naan, anyone?) and sumptuous art deco interiors, has announced it will be reopening its restaurants. And, unlike in the Before Times, they’ll be taking bookings!

The chain will begin opening its doors gradually from Friday July 10. The first branches in London set to welcome diners, on that date, are the cafés in Shoreditch, King’s Cross and Carnaby, followed by the Kensington restaurant on July 24. The Covent Garden site will remain closed for a redesign.

And while queueing outside a Dishoom for ages has become a London ritual, to aid social distancing, the restaurants will take bookings for groups of up to six at any time of day, including evenings. Reservations are now open for July.

Dishoom says customers can expect the same swish post-colonial-style Irani cafés we know and love. But, there will be slight adjustments including fewer tables, additional screens and furniture to support physical distancing, table service only at the Permit Room bars and the introduction of contactless pay-at-table options.

Meanwhile, for people who feel safer eating at home at the moment, Dishoom will continue to sell its bacon naan roll kits and will still be delivering a short menu of café classics to select London neighbourhoods.

And if you’re missing the excitement of getting your hands on a free masala chai in the Dishoom queue, don’t worry, the restaurant shared the recipe with us, so you can make it at home.

Bookings for Dishoom are now open for Jul and can be made here. Reservations for Aug will open soon. Subscribe to the Dishoom newsletter for updates.

