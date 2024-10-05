Eight London hotels have been awarded an ultra-prestigious ‘three key’ rating by the Michelin Guide

Earlier this week Michelin announced its first proper guide to hotels in the UK and Ireland, awarding ‘keys’ to hotels up and down the land. A Michelin ‘key’ intends to be to hotels what a Michelin star is to restaurants, an accolade only earned by the finest of institutions.

London has plenty of Michelin starred restaurants (have a look at the full list of starry restos here) – and it dominates Michelin’s hotels list, too. Out of 12 UK hotels to be awarded three ‘keys’, a whopping eight are in London.

So, which London hotels made the cut? Well, three of them also ranked in the recent edition of the World’s 50 Best Hotels list: Claridge’s, Raffles at The OWO and The Connaught. None of them are strangers to awards – and Raffles at The OWO in particular has already scooped prizes from TIME magazine and National Geographic, despite only opening last year.

Also making the cut is the legendary Savoy, as well as lots of other famously fancy institutions. Bvlgari Hotel London, Four Seasons Park Lane, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park and The Peninsula also feature in the three-key list.

But that isn’t all. Those mega swish institutions might’ve picked up three keys, but getting even one key is an achievement. Over 40 London hotels picked up ‘keys’ in this year’s Michelin Guide – here’s a list of all of them.

Full list of London hotels receiving ‘keys’ in the 2024 Michelin Guide

Three key hotels

Bvlgari Hotel London

Claridge’s

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

Raffles London at The OWO

The Connaught

The Peninsula London

The Savoy

Two key hotels

45 Park Lane, Dorchester Collection

Brown's Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Corinthia Hotel London

Covent Garden Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

Ham Yard Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

Haymarket Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

Hotel Café Royal

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London

Rosewood London

The Beaumont Hotel

The Berkeley

The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London

The Dorchester, Dorchester Collection

The Langham, London

The Twenty Two

One key hotels

1 Hotel Mayfair

Artist Residence London

Baglioni Hotel London

Beaverbrook Town House

Broadwick Soho

Charlotte Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

Chiltern Firehouse

COMO The Halkin

Flemings Mayfair

Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge

Knightsbridge Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

L’oscar London

NoMad London

Number Sixteen, Firmdale Hotels

One Aldwych

Redchurch Townhouse

Shangri-La The Shard London

Sofitel London St James

The Emory

The Soho Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

You can find a list of all the UK hotels in the 2024 Michelin Guide here.

Time Out and London’s best hotels

‘But what does Time Out think about these supremely swanky hotels?’, we hear you cry. Don’t worry: we’ve been to and reviewed plenty of them. Check out reviews for Bvlgari Hotel London, Claridge’s, Mandarin Oriental Knightsbridge, 45 Park Lane, The Dorchester and The Langham.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.