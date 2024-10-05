Eight London hotels have been awarded an ultra-prestigious ‘three key’ rating by the Michelin Guide

[title]
Earlier this week Michelin announced its first proper guide to hotels in the UK and Ireland, awarding ‘keys’ to hotels up and down the land. A Michelin ‘key’ intends to be to hotels what a Michelin star is to restaurants, an accolade only earned by the finest of institutions.
London has plenty of Michelin starred restaurants (have a look at the full list of starry restos here) – and it dominates Michelin’s hotels list, too. Out of 12 UK hotels to be awarded three ‘keys’, a whopping eight are in London.
So, which London hotels made the cut? Well, three of them also ranked in the recent edition of the World’s 50 Best Hotels list: Claridge’s, Raffles at The OWO and The Connaught. None of them are strangers to awards – and Raffles at The OWO in particular has already scooped prizes from TIME magazine and National Geographic, despite only opening last year.
Also making the cut is the legendary Savoy, as well as lots of other famously fancy institutions. Bvlgari Hotel London, Four Seasons Park Lane, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park and The Peninsula also feature in the three-key list.
But that isn’t all. Those mega swish institutions might’ve picked up three keys, but getting even one key is an achievement. Over 40 London hotels picked up ‘keys’ in this year’s Michelin Guide – here’s a list of all of them.
Full list of London hotels receiving ‘keys’ in the 2024 Michelin Guide
Three key hotels
- Bvlgari Hotel London
- Claridge’s
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
- Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
- Raffles London at The OWO
- The Connaught
- The Peninsula London
- The Savoy
Two key hotels
- 45 Park Lane, Dorchester Collection
- Brown's Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel
- Corinthia Hotel London
- Covent Garden Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- Ham Yard Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- Haymarket Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- Hotel Café Royal
- Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London
- Rosewood London
- The Beaumont Hotel
- The Berkeley
- The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London
- The Dorchester, Dorchester Collection
- The Langham, London
- The Twenty Two
One key hotels
- 1 Hotel Mayfair
- Artist Residence London
- Baglioni Hotel London
- Beaverbrook Town House
- Broadwick Soho
- Charlotte Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- Chiltern Firehouse
- COMO The Halkin
- Flemings Mayfair
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge
- Knightsbridge Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- L’oscar London
- NoMad London
- Number Sixteen, Firmdale Hotels
- One Aldwych
- Redchurch Townhouse
- Shangri-La The Shard London
- Sofitel London St James
- The Emory
- The Soho Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
You can find a list of all the UK hotels in the 2024 Michelin Guide here.
Time Out and London’s best hotels
‘But what does Time Out think about these supremely swanky hotels?’, we hear you cry. Don’t worry: we’ve been to and reviewed plenty of them. Check out reviews for Bvlgari Hotel London, Claridge’s, Mandarin Oriental Knightsbridge, 45 Park Lane, The Dorchester and The Langham.
