London’s best hotels come in all shapes and sizes. Some are centuries-old establishments that ooze class, some come with Michelin-star restaurants or world-renowned bars, some are futuristic beacons of high-tech comfort. And there are loads of spectacular hotels in the capital – there’s a reason Time Out’s best London hotels list has more than 100 entries.

Now a new ranking has named several London hotels among the finest on the entire planet. World's 50 Best Hotels has just revealed its 2024 ranking, and three London estabs made the cut.

World's 50 Best Hotels compiles its list with the help of 600 hoteliers, travel journalists and ‘seasoned luxury travellers’. It’s from the same company that does World’s 50 Best Restaurants and World’s 50 Best Bars – both of which this year had plenty of London winners.

The London hotel ranking highest in the World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 was Claridge’s, which came 11th. One of London’s oldest and most famous hotels, Claridge’s received a full five stars in a Time Out review earlier this year. ‘Claridge’s pulls off high-end luxury with an alarmingly easy-going, joyful expression,’ our review said.

Photograph: Claridge’s / World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024

Second-highest for the capital in World's 50 Best Hotels recent list was Raffles London at The OWO in 13th, which won another award for being the highest-placed new entry in the list. The final London entry was The Connaught in 46th, which is also renowned for its attached bar and grill restaurant.

Raffles London at The OWO has only been open a year, yet it’s already scooping up an impressive number of awards. In 2024 alone it has placed in lists of the world’s best hotels by TIME magazine and National Geographic.

You can find out more about which hotels in the UK made this year’s World’s 50 Best Hotels list here and check out the global list in full here.

