Europe’s tallest Christmas tree has landed at Westfield White City – with a ‘Moana’ themed ice rink

Dreaming of a tropical Christmas getaway this year – but used up all of your annual leave? We’ve got just the alternative. Westfield has officially opened its Moana-themed ice rink, promising skaters a balmy escape (even if it is just for 45 minutes).

To celebrate the release of Moana 2 in cinemas later this month, the west London shopping centre has teamed up with Disney to bring a slice of Pacific island life to the rink. Open from November 15 up until January 5, a trip to Shepherd’s Bush might just be your answer to a winter escape this year.

Whether you fancy yourself an experienced glider or prefer to cling to the sides, sessions are inclusive to all levels, with skating aids available. So really, there’s no excuse not to channel your inner Moana and take to the skates. And if you’re looking to reward yourself, there’s no shortage of bars and restaurants to pick from in Shepherd’s Bush. We’ve even got a list of some of our faves here.

Open from 10am to 9pm daily, skaters will be serenaded by Europe’s tallest Christmas tree in the middle of the rink, which reaches a whopping 65 feet. And for the hardcore fans, special Moana-2 themed events will be taking place over the festive period.

Ever heard of the gift that keeps on giving? We have a feeling that an island-themed twist on this favourite Christmas pastime might just lift the spirits of even the most Scroogey-est of us.

Prices start from £11, with sessions running for 45 minutes. You can book tickets here.

Christmas isn’t complete without a slippery skating sesh, and there’s no shortage of ice rinks to choose from in London. Whether it’s the Rinse FM takeover at Somerset House’s ice rink, going for a glide at Henry VIII’s 16th-century pad or truly indulging in the Christmas spirit at Winter Wonderland, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best spots to skate at.

