Shepherd's Bush restaurants
Busy Shepherd's Bush is a veritable hub of eateries, ranging from the cheap and cheerful to more expensive and elegant fare. From Polish to Chinese, Malaysian to Spanish, Shepherd's Bush restaurants have got it covered.
Albertine Restaurant
Located above the homely Albertine wine bar, this cosy little restaurant is now owned by TV chef Allegra McEvedy (who co-founded Leon, FYI). Expect lots of ‘healthy’ Italian influences on the menu and plenty for vegetarians – from courgette ‘carpaccio’ to a winning plate of smoky aubergine topped with sharp caponata. Otherwise, go for something meaty such as an Ibérica presa pork steak with chips and chimichurri, washed down with a glass or two from the tasty wine list.
[Note: at the time of writing, the restaurant was closed for its summer recess but due to reopen in September; Time Out editors, August 2019.]
The Athenian White City
The first proper restaurant from The Athenian street-food chain is a big beast within White City Place, serving its signature souvlaki wraps (with salad and oregano fries) alongside a whole host of new ideas – from bespoke Gyros burgers to courgette fritters, tomato croquettes with Athenian sauce and desserts such as flourless brownies. They also do breakfast (try the wild boar sausage muffins) and now offer an extended selection of Greek craft beers and regional wines.
Abu Zaad
Big helpings, low prices and a rollickingly relaxed setting are the draws at this vast Syrian restaurant near Shepherd’s Bush Market – no wonder young families and couples head here for a quick, fuss-free meal. Sharing nibbles give way to mighty tagines, couscous, grills and dishes such as tomato and rice maklouba packed with chunks of lamb and aubergine. Otherwise, load up on freshly baked breads and meze at the all-you-can-eat Sunday breakfast buffet. Abu Zaad is unlicensed, but ayran (salted yoghurt) and mint tea do their job.
Adams Cafe
By day, this Shepherd’s Bush classic is a redoubtable greasy spoon with a fry-up menu to match; by night, it morphs into a cosy North African bistro with clothed tables, moody lighting and a line-up of exotic Moroccan and Tunisian specialities. Mix and match from a great-value menu that moves from crisp little briks, briwats, cigares and doigts de fatma (delicately spiced savoury filo pastries) to heart-warming tagines, couscous, stews and grills. Complimentary appetisers and the option of BYOB add to the feelgood vibe.
The Allis at White City House
If you’re looking for something slicker and more corporate than the usual W12 vibe, this portal to White City House (formerly BBC Television Centre) should fit the bill. Dark, glossy, laidback and trendy, with ’70s detailing nodding to its previous tenant, The Allis deals in brasserie fare with strong US overtones – expect the likes of burgers, pies and Caesar salads alongside pumpkin ravioli, paprika-scented smoked-chicken croquettes and hugely moreish choc-chip cookies sprinkled with sea salt. Live jazz too.
Bluebird White City
Little sister to the Chelsea stalwart, this well-dressed all-day drinking and dining rendezvous spot is a useful addition to the local scene, with a lovely terrace for alfresco breakfasts, lunches and cocktails. Located within the revamped BBC Television Centre building, it’s a genuinely cheerful spot with a lovely ambience and some pretty confident contemporary cooking – the chicken milanese with crispy green beans and herby mayo is a must-order comfort-food classic.
Kricket White City
Following the success of its branches in Brixton and Soho, Kricket has found yet another home – this time within the old BBC Television Centre in White City. The food is everything you would expect and more – a succession of killer Anglo-Indian small plates ranging from samphire pakoras and duck leg kathi roll with peanut chutney to tandoori monkfish with smoked aubergine and courgette pickle. Spicy cocktails are big sellers in the bar, and the Indian-themed Sunday roasts are worth knowing about.
Esarn Kheaw
A SheBu favourite, Esarn Kheaw has been serving north-eastern Thai food to appreciative locals for more than 25 years. The dark dining room may be starting to show its age, but the cooking is as good as ever. Witness marinated chargrilled beef with a minced catfish, anchovy and green chilli dip or a blisteringly hot vegetarian jungle curry. Also don’t miss the boiled and deep-fried ‘son-in-law eggs’ – a delicious mouth-cooling foil to the spicy food.
Penang!
Penang! (which opened in late 2012) takes its name from the food-oriented island on the west coast of Malaysia, and is intended to be the first of a chain of outlets. Dining takes place over two floors, and on an outdoor terrace.
Red Sea
Once famed for its ramshackle quirkiness and working men’s café aesthetic, the Red Sea is now a relatively smart cookie complete with a chequered black-and-white tiled floor, chairs covered in white linen and yellow walls emblazoned with ethnic artefacts and tapestries. The look may have changed, but this Shepherd’s Bush joint still woos locals with a wilfully eccentric menu of Eritrean, Ethiopian, Somali and Yemeni cuisine – plus the odd plate of spag bol or chicken curry. Signature dishes include burem (literally ‘boiled meat’), steamed lamb mandi and grilled sea bass (blackened, splayed open and served with a pile of rice of salad), but also note the various ‘fata’ breads served with dates or banana, cream and honey. Sides include chips as well as floppy injera, while kids are offered chicken nuggets or fish fingers. Unlicensed, but you can BYO for a nominal £1 corkage.
Cheap eats in west London
101 Thai Kitchen
Thai café
It might feel a bit like a scruffy canteen, but 101 offers a decent repertoire of authentic Esarn (north-eastern) cookery. You’ll find multiple versions of green papaya salad, accompanied by anything from salted duck egg to sausage. A few southern Thai dishes also make an appearance, such as sour prawn curry, or turmeric-marinated sea bass – all prepared by ‘Auntie Bee’.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £35.
Abu Zaad
Syrian restaurant
Informal and with a pleasantly chaotic air, this furiously busy Syrian restaurant attracts a boisterous clientele. Prices are low and portions huge; a sharing meze of cold starters – including parsley-packed tabouleh and lashings of thick houmous – would make a meal in itself. Mains are equally vast: the likes of tomato rice maklouba (topped and filled with chunks of lamb and slivers of fried aubergine; or grilled lamb kebab served with rice, bread and salad. Unlicensed: no alcohol allowed.
Meal for two with soft drinks and service: around £25.
Books for Cooks
Café
Books for Cooks runs on a simple but very successful formula. One starter and one main from the cookbook they’re testing in the open kitchen that day, plus an array of cakes and coffees. At £5 for two courses or £7 for three, that should keep the bank manager happy. No bookings taken.
Meal for two with hot drinks and service: around £18.
Fez Mangal
Turkish grill
A huge charcoal grill dominates this compact no-frills Turkish BYO. Hefty, succulent meat skewers are the main draw, preceded by simple vegetable dishes and dips that are scooped up with heated slabs of flatbread. Tables turn fast, with a friendly efficiency, so waits to be seated rarely last long.
BYO; no corkage charge.
Meal for two with soft drinks and service: around £30.
Kerbisher & Malt
Fish & chip restaurant
Perched at the peak of London-based fish and chippery, Kerbisher & Malt tweaks every stage of the cooking process to make the food as appealing as possible. This means high-quality fillets dunked in floaty-light batter, cooked freshly to order. Chips are double-fried, the rich tartare sauce is made in-house, and the onion rings have been ‘pickled’, adding an appealing vinegar tang. There’s a steady stream of custom from noon until 6pm, attracted by the early specials.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £30.
Gold Mine
Chinese
Cantonese roast meats attract diners from near and far to this no-frills dining room on Bayswater’s main strip. The duck and char siu (barbecued pork) in particular are recommended; see them hanging in the open kitchen by the front window. Flavours are big, and dishes can be oily. Food comes in hearty portions, served by chirpy, attentive staff.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £35.
The Heron
Thai
Located in the diminutive basement of a shabby boozer, the Heron certainly hides its charms well. The kitchen specialises in north-eastern cooking, offering an impressive range of spicy salads, sour curries, stir-fries and much more besides – some of the most authentic Thai food to be found in London. Expect things to get lively after 9pm as the dining room doubles as a karaoke lounge.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £40.
Mandalay
Burmese café
Cherished by students, Burmaphiles and expats for nearly two decades, Mandalay is still operating from its tiny Edgware Road premises – despite rumours of an impending move. Burmese curries, noodle dishes, fried snacks and salads are put together in inventive ways, often with a hot, sour, or sweet mix of spices and herbs – and there’s plenty of choice for vegetarians.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £30.
Mosob
Eritrean
Prepare for instruction on Eritrean life and culture at this most welcoming of restaurants. The main event is the cooking, especially the gloriously diverse vegetarian choices, which include beautifully spiced lentils (timtimo), pounded and stewed chickpeas (shiro) and spinach (hamli). Meat eaters also fare well, thanks to the likes of the Mosob special (marinated lamb chops with spinach and lentils). Everything is served on spongy, yeasty injera bread, which is also used to scoop up the food.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £35.
New Asian Tandoori Centre (Roxy)
Indian
Once a basic canteen, this Southall landmark now incorporates a highly presentable restaurant as well as a takeaway counter. Order Punjabi cuisine to get the best from the menu: succulent tandoori fish, followed by thick savoury curries such as chicken methi or dal, perhaps, accompanied by one of the outstanding array of breads. Polite service and smart furnishings add to the appeal.
Meal for two with drinks and service: around £25.
