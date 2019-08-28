Shepherd's Bush restaurants

Located above the homely Albertine wine bar, this cosy little restaurant is now owned by TV chef Allegra McEvedy (who co-founded Leon, FYI). Expect lots of ‘healthy’ Italian influences on the menu and plenty for vegetarians – from courgette ‘carpaccio’ to a winning plate of smoky aubergine topped with sharp caponata. Otherwise, go for something meaty such as an Ibérica presa pork steak with chips and chimichurri, washed down with a glass or two from the tasty wine list.

[Note: at the time of writing, the restaurant was closed for its summer recess but due to reopen in September; Time Out editors, August 2019.]