Plans for the new route are back on track after delays this spring – and the first train is set to leave in autumn

Back in 2018, Eurostar went Dutch and opened a much-hyped rail link to Rotterdam and Amsterdam. For the first time you could board a train in St Pancras and get off at Amsterdam Centraal, delivering you to the city’s scenic canals and ridiculously good art within four sustainable hours. Joy!

But there was a catch. Though trains from London to Amsterdam ran direct, on the return journey passengers had to disembark at Brussels and get their passports checked. So we welcomed the news that this spring Eurostar was finally going to start running its long-promised direct trains back from Amsterdam to London. No more getting off in Brussels.

Unfortunately, these plans were put on hold thanks to – you guessed it – global lockdowns, but the route is now back on the agenda. Today Eurostar announced the first service would run on October 26.

Tickets go on sale in September, priced at £40 each way, and you’ll be able to book services up to February 2021. And happily, given the risk the UK’s quarantine restrictions may be reimposed at short notice (as they were a couple of weeks ago), you will be able to exchange your tickets for free up to 14 days before departure. After that, there will be a fee.

‘The new direct train service enables us to travel from Amsterdam to London in just over four hours. It’s fast and convenient, and without the hassle of disembarking in Brussels for border and security checks,’ Stientje van Veldhoven, the Dutch state secretary for infrastructure, said earlier this year. ‘A Eurostar train roughly has twice as many seats as an average airplane on the Amsterdam-London route and CO2 emissions are significantly lower.’

On the new route, you’ll pass through customs at Amsterdam, board the train and zoom straight to London, no stop-off necessary. So once you are able to get over there – which will likely be when the country’s infections drop below 20 per 100,000 people again – why not treat yourself to a hassle-free and environmentally-friendly escape? You definitely deserve it.

