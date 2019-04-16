Five Easter food specials you need to try in London this weekend

London’s novelty-obsessed food scene just loves a kitsch seasonal special. These delicious one-offs have rolled out from Christmas and Halloween to every corner of the calendar – and this Easter weekend, there are some corkers to be found around London…

1. Start your Easter dish hunt with breakfast at Riding House Café, Rail House Café or Village East, which are all serving the intriguing ‘hot cross bunidict’: essentially eggs florentine on a freshly baked hot cross bun.

2. For lunch, head to Bao for an adorably edible Easter chick bao stuffed with fried chicken. (This one is available on Saturday and Sunday only).

3. Dessert is at Gelupo, where you can sample hot cross bun gelato as well as two classic Italian Easter flavours…

4. …or Dominique Ansel Bakery, whose marshmallow chick ‘Peep-A-Boos’ (available until Sunday) come in real eggshells.

5. Finally, it’s dinner at Duddell’s, where there’s an ‘Easter basket’ of cute dim sum shaped like chicks, bunnies and (for some reason) goldfish. Who said Easter was just about Jesus?

