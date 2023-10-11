Five London restaurants won big at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2023

From dimsum to bibimbap to curries, Londoners are spoilt for choice

Being the melting pot that it is, London has got a tonne of fabulous Asian restaurants. From comforting gyoza and sizzling bibimbap to perfectly soft rotis, the city has it all. But with so much choice, it’s not always easy to discern between your run-of-the-mill takeaways and properly good neighbourhood joints. That’s where the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) come in and the results for 2023 are in.

Five Asian restaurants in London won top awards in the ARTAs, which is the biggest celebration of pan-Asian cuisine in the UK. So without much further ado, these are London’s best pan-Asian eateries, according to the ARTAs...

Taking home the title of Korean Restaurant of the Year was Yori, a K-barbecue joint in Piccadilly Circus.

Celebrating takeaways and local restaurants, the ARTAs also judged Asian restos based on their region. In the awards, The Rajdoot in Hampstead, Saka Maka in Hither Green, and Durbar Tandoori Restaurant Bayswater all took home the prize for Regional Restaurant of the Year in north, south and west London respectively.

In east London, The Empress in Whitechapel was awarded Chef of the Year.

You can find out more about the ARTAs on the official website here.

Read more about London’s best Asian restaurants on Time Out

Always dedicated to bringing you the best of the city – including eats – we’ve got quite a few handy lists to help you decide where you want your next meal to be. We’ve compiled London’s best Chinese restaurants; given you the lowdown on Korean, Thai, Japanese and Indian spots; and know where you can grab the best dim sum. You really are spoilt for choice. Go forth and eat.

Did you see that two London restaurants won big at the National Curry Awards 2023?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode ten with Derren Brown in Hoxton is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.