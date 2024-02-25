Primark’s been an steadfast part of the British shopping scene since its first store opened in the ‘70s. And love it or hate it, news that Primark is investing a whole load of cash into its stores across London is positive news for our high streets.

There are plenty of brands – including some major UK chains – that are closing lots of locations across the country this year, but not Primark. The clothing and homeware shop, which currently has 192 stores across the UK and employs around 30,000 people, is upgrading 15 of these as part of its £100 million investment plans.

And four of them are in London. The Oxford Street, Hackney and Hounslow Primarks are the ones due in for a revamp, and they’ll all be getting upgraded decor, new LED lighting and store fixtures. However, it’s the Westfield Stratford store that’s in for the biggest change, as plans show it’s set to double in size.

And that’s not all. Across the UK, five new Primark stores are opening, including a 55,000 square-metre location near-ish London in Epsom. You can find out all about those openings across the UK on Time Out here.

UK retail director of Primark Kari Rodgers told MyLondon: ‘This latest investment will mean bigger and better stores, hundreds of new jobs across the country and shows our ongoing commitment to the UK high street.’

