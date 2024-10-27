It’s that time of year again. In a couple of weeks, Christmas lights displays will start popping up across London (find a full list of locations and switch-on dates here) – there’ll be so many, in fact, that you may pine for something a bit different.

For that eventuality, we have just the thing. Another winter lights display has popped up in the City of London – not themed around Christmas but instead inspired by jazz music. Yep, jazz.

The installation is called ‘Trumpet Flowers’, it’s at the Citypoint building and it features several giant trumpet-shaped lights, some stretching to two metres in height. The installation is accompanied by an original jazz composition by Aussie collective Otis Studios, and passersby can walk through the structures, go up to the trumpets and ‘play’ them. Each light is accompanied by a button that plays a different instrument.

Photograph: PA Media/David Parry

And that isn’t all. ‘Trumpet Flowers’ is joined by another exhibition up the road at Principal Place called ‘Glow’, a series of lighted posts that are touch sensitive. When touched, each post makes a sound – turning the whole thing into a sort of musical instrument.

Photograph: PA Media/David Parry

The two interactive installations have been curated by Brookfield Properties, produced by creative agency Kit & Caboodle and designed by Amigo & Amigo. You’ll be able to find them until January 6.

