Haim at All Points East: start time and everything you need to know

Who isn’t a fan of pop rock trio Haim? From ‘The Wire’ and ‘Summer Girl’ to ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’ and ‘Gasoline’, sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim make huge, stomping, perfectly sing-along-able and extremely likeable pop tunes. They’re Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling artists for a reason, y’know.

The Haim sisters are in London this Bank Holiday Weekend to close out Victoria Park’s All Points East. And not only will it be their only European show this year: they’ll also be supported by a huge range of artists, from Tove Lo and Girl in Red to Confidence Man and Romy. Here’s everything you need to know about Haim at APE 2023.

RECOMMENDED:

All you need to know about All Points East 2023

Jungle at All Points East: everything you need to know

The Strokes at All Points East: timings and everything you need to know

Dermot Kennedy at All Points East: timings and everything you need to know

When are Haim playing at All Points East?

Haim play APE this Monday, August 28.

What time will they come on stage?

Haim will start on the East Stage at 8:55pm.

What will Haim’s setlist be?

There’s no confirmed setlist, though this was the setlist at a Haim headline show in Los Angeles back in July.

Now I'm in It Don't Save Me I Know Alone My Song 5 Want You Back 3 AM I've Been Down Don't Wanna Honey & I Summer Girl Forever The Wire Gasoline The Steps

Who is supporting Haim?

This is the schedule in full for Monday, across All Points East’s stages.

East Stage

2.30pm - 3pm, Kaeto

3.30pm - 3.55pm, Mae Stephens

4.30pm - 5.05pm, Snail Mail

5.40pm - 6.20pm, Griff

7pm - 8pm, Girl In Red

8.55pm - 10.25pm, Haim

West Stage

2.55pm - 3.25pm, Isabel LaRosa

3.50pm - 4.30pm, Durand Jones

5pm - 5.40pm, Josef

6.10pm - 7pm, Tove Lo

7.45pm - 8.45pm, FKJ

Cupra North Arena

2.40pm - 3.10pm, ADMT

3.40pm - 4.20pm, Tamino

4.55pm - 5.35pm, Avalon Emerson & The Charm

6.05pm - 6.50pm, Romy

7.30pm - 8.30pm, Confidence Man

6 Music

2pm - 3pm, Deb Grant

3pm - 4pm, Don Letts

4pm - 5.10pm, Anu

5.10pm - 6.20pm, Eclair Fifi

6.20pm - 7.30pm, Marie Davidson

7.30pm - 8.40pm, Peach

E3 Stage

3.10pm - 3.40pm, Unflirt

4.20pm - 4.55pm, Theo Bleak

5.35pm - 6.05pm, Gigi

7pm - 7.30pm, Nieve Ella

Are there any tickets left for All Points East?

Yep! Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and AXS.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the fourth episode with Paul Chowdhry here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.