Dermot Kennedy at All Points East: timings and everything you need to know

Time to warm up those vocal chords: Dermot Kennedy is in town. Following a massive headline show at the O2 Arena last April, the Irish pop soul balladeer is back in London to headline All Points East this Sunday in Victoria Park.

Kennedy follows Stormzy, Field Day and The Strokes in headlining this year’s APE, leading a day that also features the likes of Olivia Dean, Nick Mulvey and Chromeo. Here’s everything you need to know, from set times and timings to tickets.

When is Dermot Kennedy playing at All Points East?

Kennedy plays APE this Sunday, August 27.

What time will he come on stage?

Dermot will take to the East Stage at 8:45pm

Any news on the setlist?

Over the last few months, Dermot Kennedy has played a similar sort of set at most of his shows. Here’s a typical example of one of his setlists.

An Evening I Will Not Forget / Furthest Thing Power Over Me One Life Dreamer Kiss Me Lost / Swim Good For Island Fires and Family Outnumbered The Parting Glass (traditional cover) Rome Innocence and Sadness Better Days Something to Someone

Who is supporting Dermot Kennedy?

Kennedy’s support list is lengthy and covers several stages. The biggest names are Olivia Dean, SG Lewis, Aurora, James Vincent McMorrow and Nick Mulvey.

Are there any tickets left for All Points East?

Yep! Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and AXS.

What time do doors open for All Points East?

Doors open at 2pm.

What time will the festival finish?

On Sunday, APE finishes at the slightly earlier time (compared to other days) of 10:30pm.

