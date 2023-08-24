The Strokes at All Points East: stage times and everything you need to know for Friday’s set

The New York rockers headline a star-studded day at Victoria Park this week

So far this century, there have been few rock bands quite so defining as The Strokes. Between debut Is This It in 2001 and 2020’s The New Abnormal, the New York band has punched out hit after hit, from ‘Last Nite’ and ‘Reptilia’ to ‘Machu Picchu’ and ‘The Adults Are Talking’.

Julian Casablancas, Albert Hammond Jr. and the gang don’t come to London often – so when they do, it’s a big deal. This week The Strokes headline Friday’s lineup at All Points East in Victoria Park. From the schedule and full lineup to the setlist, here is everything you need to know.

When are The Strokes playing at All Points East?

The Strokes’ headline slot at All Points East is on Friday, August 25.

What time will they come on stage?

The Strokes should come on stage at 9:25pm.

Has the setlist been released yet?

The band is known for switching up its setlists, so nothing official has been confirmed. However, this is what The Strokes played at a recent festival gig in South Korea.

Barely Legal Bad Decisions Evening Sun The Adults Are Talking What Ever Happened? Someday Is This It Juicebox Red Light Life Is Simple in the Moonlight Reptilia Hard to Explain You Only Live Once Last Nite

Who is supporting The Strokes?

There are tonnes of other artists on the line-up. The biggest names include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Angel Olsen and The Walkmen.

What’s the rest of the All Points East 2023 lineup?

Over two weekends, All Points East 2023 is headlined by Aphex Twin and Bonobo (Field Day), Jungle, Dermot Kennedy and Haim. Find out more with our official guide here.

What time does All Points East finish?

The festival finishes after the end of The Strokes’ set, at around 10:55pm.

Are there any tickets left for All Points East?

General admission tickets are still available from Ticketmaster and AXS.

