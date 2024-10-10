Here’s the exact date Carnaby Street’s Christmas lights will be turned on for 2024

It might only be October, but London’s Christmas preparations are already in full swing. Regent Street’s festive lights are being strung up, more light switch-ons are being announced by the day and you can already book ice skating at Somerset House.

And now one of London’s best-loved festive lights displays has revealed details of what it’ll look like this year – as well as when it’ll be lit up. That’s right, we’re talking about legendary West End shopping destination Carnaby Street.

Carnaby’s 2024 installation is named ‘Into the Light’ and it apparently marks a ‘bold evolution’ for the street’s Crimbo light projects and is a ‘first of its kind’ approach to festive lights in London.

So, what will Carnaby Street do differently this year? Well, it’ll use 60,000 LEDs and programmatic lighting to create a more ‘dynamic and immersive’ display with ‘sculptural light forms’ that stretch to six metres in length. Exactly what that means isn’t particularly clear, but it’s certainly got us excited. You can see what Carnaby’s festive display looked like last year here.

Image: Carnaby Street

‘Into The Light’ will be entirely powered by green energy and it’s designed to last for at least five years – thereby making it a bit more sustainable than other displays. This year’s big switch-on date is Thursday November 7.

London Christmas lights 2024: all the confirmed switch-on dates so far.

